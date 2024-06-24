These HGTV Couples Have Awful On-Screen Chemistry

From Erin and Ben Napier of "Home Town" to Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of "Married to Real Estate," renovation-savvy power couples have been finding major success on HGTV for years. The formula of front-facing romantic duos was seemingly popularized by Chip and Joanna Gaines, who went from the fresh-faced TV hosts of "Fixer Upper" to network-owning, national sensations within a decade.

Advertisement

Since the success of the Gaineses, HGTV has run with the couple-based renovation and design shows, looking for more down-to-earth couples that audiences will find relatable. "The fact is, our viewers are duos themselves," Kathleen Finch, the chief lifestyle brands officer for Discovery Inc., told The New York Times in 2018. "What we hear is, 'My husband and I sit on the couch together and watch.'"

Many HGTV couples have amazing on-screen chemistry, with their dynamics being a major pull for their shows. However, being on camera isn't where every relationship shines, with some of these romantic HGTV partnerships coming across more awkward and forced than natural and charming.