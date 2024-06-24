These HGTV Couples Have Awful On-Screen Chemistry
From Erin and Ben Napier of "Home Town" to Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of "Married to Real Estate," renovation-savvy power couples have been finding major success on HGTV for years. The formula of front-facing romantic duos was seemingly popularized by Chip and Joanna Gaines, who went from the fresh-faced TV hosts of "Fixer Upper" to network-owning, national sensations within a decade.
Since the success of the Gaineses, HGTV has run with the couple-based renovation and design shows, looking for more down-to-earth couples that audiences will find relatable. "The fact is, our viewers are duos themselves," Kathleen Finch, the chief lifestyle brands officer for Discovery Inc., told The New York Times in 2018. "What we hear is, 'My husband and I sit on the couch together and watch.'"
Many HGTV couples have amazing on-screen chemistry, with their dynamics being a major pull for their shows. However, being on camera isn't where every relationship shines, with some of these romantic HGTV partnerships coming across more awkward and forced than natural and charming.
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall were once a couple comparable to Chip and Joanna Gaines, with the California-based flippers debuting their show "Flip or Flop" around the same time as "Fixer Upper." While El Moussa and Hall didn't have the Southern charm or lighthearted goofiness of their Texas contemporaries, they did make a name for themselves with their real estate expertise and easy relationship.
However, things went downhill when the "Flip or Flop" hosts announced their separation in December 2016, with the parents of two finalizing their divorce in January 2018. Despite the decline of their romantic connection, El Moussa and Hall continued to work together on their HGTV show, with Season 7 through 10 seeing some awkward and heated on-screen moments following their separation. While their disagreements may have been played up at times, there were reportedly genuine moments where El Moussa and Hall didn't get along on-set.
Either way, their post-divorce dynamic grated on some viewers, with fans going to Reddit to voice their frustrations. "Before the divorce, the show was about the houses. So why isn't it about houses after the divorce?" one user wrote. "Their interactions are completely fabricated. I can't watch anymore." While many original fans were sad to see "Flip or Flop" come to an end in 2022, we can all agree it was best for El Moussa and Hall and their lack of on-screen chemistry.
Bristol and Aubrey Marunde
Following the success of the original "Flip or Flop," HGTV launched several spin-offs in different locations, including "Flip or Flop Vegas." The Nevada-based series sees Bristol Marunde, an ex-MMA fighter, teaming up with his wife Aubrey, a long-time realtor, to flip houses in the Las Vegas area. Running from 2017 to 2019, "Flip or Flop Vegas" received mixed reviews throughout its three season run.
Aubrey's design choices were a major point of contention for audience members, with some viewers loving the unusual style direction while others wrote it off as tacky. On top of this, Bristol and Aubrey didn't take to being on camera as easily as some of their contemporaries, with their line deliveries and exchanges often feeling awkward or disingenuous. While they appear to become more comfortable on camera over time, this stiltedness of their interactions was something mentioned by some reviewers.
"Dull show– disappointing," one IMDb user wrote. "The couple that hosts are not engaging and the designs are odd to say the least." Another reviewer said: "They seem fake. Maybe the show would flow better if they act normal instead of acting for the camera." While we're sure Aubrey and Bristol have a lovely relationship, their on-screen chemistry definitely suffered under the weight of the camera.
Kim and Bryan Wolfe
Kim and Bryan Wolfe of "Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?" also have questionable on-screen chemistry. You might recognize Kim as the Season 24 winner of "Survivor," but she has since gone on to establish herself as a competent renovator. The series "Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?" centers around homeowners experiencing "buyer's remorse," with Kim sweeping in to help adapt their already-purchased homes to be more accommodating.
While Kim and Bryan seem to make a beautiful couple, the awkwardness of their dynamic comes from HGTV's attempt to mold the series into something it isn't. Kim is the obvious front-runner of the show, having a hand in both the conceptual and hands-on aspects of the renovation. Bryan reportedly handles the numbers and business side of things, but unfortunately that's not really something that can be interestingly depicted on camera.
Although Kim gushed about working with her husband in an exclusive interview with "The List," we don't really need "Why The Heck Did I Buy This House" to be another one of HGTV's couple shows. In fact, we're not the only ones who've had doubts about the dynamic between the two. "My husband and I wonder if they are trying to go for [C]hip and Joanna Gaines vibes with him doing goofy stuff," one Redditor theorized. "But at least [C]hip works on the projects!"