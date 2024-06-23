Whatever Happened To Marcia Cross?

Bree Van de Kamp was a complex character that perfectly encapsulated the idea of a "desperate housewife," and no one could have played her better than Marcia Cross. The actor had already been on the scene for several decades when "Desperate Housewives" premiered, as she starred on soap opera "The Edge of Night" in 1984 and was one of the actors who got their start on "One Life to Live."

Advertisement

According to Janet Cross, the actor's mother, she seemed destined for stardom from an early age. "We owe it all to her sixth grade teacher Betsy Banks who put her in a play called 'The Witch of Blackbird Pond.' As a child, Marcia was always lively. She took piano lessons and dance lessons from the Ceil Sharon School of Dance, where everyone went in those days," she told Fifty Plus Advocate in January 2021.

Throughout the '80s and '90s, Cross established herself as a redheaded staple on television, with recurring roles on "Knots Landing" and "Melrose Place," as well as a handful of movies before she landed her most renowned role in 2004. However, since "Desperate Housewives" went off the air more than a decade ago, fans have been wondering whatever happened to Marcia Cross. Luckily, the actor hasn't completely disappeared from the spotlight. In fact, she's been keeping pretty busy.

Advertisement