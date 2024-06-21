Bizarre Claim About Barron Trump Has Everyone Looking At Him Differently

Donald and Melania Trump are firmly on the same page when it comes to their beloved son. Despite the fact that Barron Trump occupied the White House for four years, the public only rarely caught glimpses of him, and Barron's personal life was kept completely under wraps thanks to his parents' protective ways. Even today, all we really know about the former first son is his height (as Donald keeps mentioning, Barron is tall), his high school (Barron just graduated), and a hint of his future plans (he's looking for a college without controversial protesters). So it came as a massive shock when a convicted felon — no, not the one you're thinking of — claimed that Barron collaborated with him on a cryptocurrency deal.

Advertisement

Martin Shkreli, aka "Pharma Bro," who served a four-year prison sentence for securities fraud, asserted that they worked together to create a crypto token called $DJT. Crypto tokens are a cybercurrency that can be bought, sold, traded, or used as collateral or for fundraising. "I have over 1,000 pieces of evidence I created it with Barron," Shkreli boasted in a text exchange reposted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by crypotcurrency investigator ZachXBT. According to Newsweek, Shkreli reiterated during a live event on the platform that the teen was one of 50 people who assisted him, noting, "We're friends, he wants to make money." It was a bizarre chapter in the ongoing saga between Shkreli and the Trumps.

Advertisement