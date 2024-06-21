The Worst-Dressed Stars At Royal Ascot 2024

What do you get when you mix royals with racing? Five days of horses, hats, and highnesses — AKA Royal Ascot. The long-standing event takes place every year at the Ascot Racecourse, and is considered one of England's biggest social outings of the season. It was said to be Queen Elizabeth II's favorite event of the year to attend, along with her family, and approximately 300,000 other spectators.

Advertisement

Royal Ascot 2024 kicked off on June 18th, and over the course of the following days, through June 22nd, the horses were cheered on by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales (Catherine, Princess of Wales, did not attend, but we still remember her scorching monochromatic look from Royal Ascot 2023), Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, and a variety of lords, ladies, dukes, and duchesses.

Princess Eugenie was also there, and that's where our list of worst-dressed stars for Royal Ascot 2024 begins. Her white sweater dress was okay, if not a bit plain, but it was her hat that caused a bit of a stir. The pale pink boater was decorated with a string tassel, giving off serious high school graduation vibes. The fluffy embellishment looked like an afterthought, and frequently got in the way — multiple photos show her clutching the tassel to keep it from flying into anyone's face. Despite the fashion being traditionally bold and often playful for Royal Ascot, the princess wasn't the only one whose attempt at horsing around with her outfit failed to cross the finish line.

Advertisement