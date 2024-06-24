Miles Teller's Complete Transformation

With over 10 years of acting under his belt, Miles Teller is working hard and fast to achieve big dreams. The most audacious one, as he told The Times, is to be "talked about the way people talk about Hoffman and De Niro and Pacino." He wants to aim higher than the actors his own age and earn the high honor of being labeled the "actor of their generation." He has accumulated over 30 screen credits and has nearly as many nominations to show for it. But perhaps what reflects Teller's acting skills more accurately is his credibility.

"I can truly say that there's not a single director or actor who I've worked with who'd have a bad thing to say about me," Teller told Vulture. "I've never missed a day of work. I've never not known a line. So I feel good about where I am." This self-assured confidence has increasingly come to be associated with the "Whiplash" actor's public persona, which has been discussed just as much as his films have.

Teller's journey in films has been far from conventional. After a few setbacks, he made a rather intense debut on the big screen that incidentally mirrored parts of his own life, eventually going on to work with acting greats like Tom Cruise and J.K. Simmons. His transformation has been interesting, to say the least.

