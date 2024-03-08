Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Tom Cruise

Disney animators have always used real-life people, animals, and objects to inspire their designs and inform the motion of the characters. Famous people were often used as models for characters such as Alyssa Milano, whom the artists used photos of as a teen to create Ariel in "The Little Mermaid." Many other celebrities, both past and present, have inspired characters, including, you guessed it, Tom Cruise.

Surprisingly, Cruise has never voiced any animated characters. However, he was the inspiration for the title character in Disney's "Aladdin." In 1991, Jeffrey Katzenberg was producing the film, and Michael J. Fox was supposed to be the model for Aladdin. However, the creators realized that if Fox was used, Princess Jasmine was way above Aladdin's league. In a documentary about the film's creation called "A Diamond in the Rough: The Making of Aladdin," Katzenberg revealed that he told the animators, "You've got Julia Roberts and Michael J. Fox. You need Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts!" And history was born as Aladdin became as bold as Cruise's "Top Gun" character, Maverick.

Often, film and television characters beget action figures, but while "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun" toys would send collectors over the moon, Cruise wants no part of it. The megastar has never allowed his likeness to be used for anything other than the films. But no one knows why he's had that stance since 1987.