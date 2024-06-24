All About The Duke Of Westminster's 3 Sisters

It may not have been one of the most iconic royal weddings in history, but the nuptials of Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson was a star-studded affair featuring the crème de la crème of Britain's upper class. Tying the knot at Chester Cathedral in June 2024, the couple's fairytale wedding satiated the public's thirst for noble pageantry following a marked lull in royal weddings.

Among the pomp, the surprise protests, and of course, all the worst-dressed stars at the Duke of Westminster's wedding, there were Hugh's three stylishly understated sisters. While Hugh has garnered much publicity since succeeding the dukedom in 2016 — notably becoming the richest millennial in the U.K. – his sisters, Lady Tamara, Lady Edwina, and Lady Viola Grosvenor, have kept pretty low profiles.

Despite being born into an esteemed aristocratic family, the Grosvenor sisters live relatively normal lives away from the glare of the public eye. But while Tamara, Edwina, and Viola choose to remain on the down low, that doesn't mean they don't lead fascinating lives. Let's learn all about the Duke of Westminster's three sisters.

