Pippa Middleton's Gorgeous Hair Transformation Through The Years

Ever since she first rose to prominence as the sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton has wowed as an impeccably fashionable it-girl. But none of Pippa's iconic sartorial moments would be complete without her hair. The socialite-turned-author has been blessed with some of the most enviable celebrity tresses: impossibly lustrous, bouncy, and never with a strand out of place. Pippa may never ascend the throne, but she reigns as queen of the coiffures.

Advertisement

While Pippa Middleton isn't immune from wearing a shocking outfit or two, her hair game has always been A+. Throughout the years, the star has experimented with a surprising number of 'dos before finally finding her signature style. "Pippa switches up her hair color and hairstyles regularly meaning she's always sporting a fresh new look, but it's all within reason — and never too drastic ... For every amazing Pippa Middleton hair moment, there's an equally good style one to go with it," hair stylist Inanch Emir told Express. It's Middleton's willingness to embrace change that makes her a particularly appealing addition to many a Pinterest hair-inspo board. Let's run through Pippa's gorgeous hair transformations through the years.

Advertisement