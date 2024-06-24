The Tragic, True Story Of Michael Jackson's Youngest Son Blanket

The Jackson family name has made a celebrity out of every member associated with this musical legacy. Michael Jackson, of course, remains the unrivaled spearhead of the clan even 15 years after his death, followed by his vast spread of siblings and their children. But one person — inarguably among the most prominent of all Jacksons — has successfully managed to evade the spotlight and live a life shrouded in tight secrecy: Bigi Jackson. The King of Pop's youngest son — formerly known as Blanket — became a celebrity even before he learned how to walk. The media attention followed him throughout his earliest years, with the frenzy only magnifying after Jackson's unexpected death in 2009.

Then, still a boy of 7, Bigi complied with the social engagements expected of him as a child of the world's biggest pop icon. But as he advanced in years, Bigi noticeably retreated from the public eye to such a degree that his appearances were labeled "rare" in press headlines. His tendency to remain withdrawn — made even more distinct when contrasted with his media-friendly siblings — was apparently characteristic of Bigi even when he was younger. Describing Bigi as he was in his teens, an insider source told Page Six: "If you want to find Bigi, all you have to do is look around the house, find an empty room or an unoccupied corner, and there you will find him, off on his own." Here's the tragic, true story of Michael Jackson's youngest son, Bigi.

