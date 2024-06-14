The Complete Transformation Of Michael Jackson's Oldest Son, Prince

On June 25, 2009, the world was rocked by the news of Michael Jackson's death. In addition to being a global icon who changed the pop music landscape, Michael Jackson was also a father of three to Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Bigi Jackson (formerly known as Blanket). In addition to countless hit singles and a revolutionary dance move that other performers continue to attempt to this day, Michael's legacy lives on thanks to his children.

When asked about what it was like to be the son of one of the biggest stars in recent history, Prince told "Good Morning Britain" that it never seemed strange to him. "That's kind of all I knew, so that was really normal for me," he said. "I'm just very grateful and honored that I got to spend the time with him that I did and soaked up as much information that I could from him."

Only 12 when his father died, Prince stepped into the spotlight to speak on behalf of his family at an early age. In addition to protecting his father's legacy, Prince has since cultivated a legacy of his own, ranging from entrepreneurial feats to philanthropic ventures. MJ's eldest has certainly grown up right in front of our eyes, and the transformation has been incredible, to say the least. To learn more about his journey through adulthood, here is the stunning transformation of Michael Jackson's firstborn child, Prince Jackson.

