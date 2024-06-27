What Would Need To Happen For Charlotte To Become Queen?

With her mother's regal bearing, her father's cheeky smile, and her total boss energy, Princess Charlotte of Wales is every inch a British royal. She's won the hearts of the public as she displays her special bond with mom Catherine, Princess of Wales, and offers gentle behavior reminders to her brothers, Princes George and Louis. Charlotte has even been ranked as the richest child in the world, thanks to predictions of her future influence on fashion. And yet despite her pedigree, the princess is unlikely to be crowned queen in her lifetime.

Advertisement

It's not a matter of favoritism, but of British law. According to the official royal website, the monarchy is determined both by descent and by Parliament. The firstborn of the current monarch is first in line to the throne, followed by the king or queen's other offspring — until the heir has their own children. Then the first child of the heir takes the spot behind their parent. To illustrate, King Charles III was the first child of the late Queen Elizabeth, and his first son, William, Prince of Wales, will inherit the throne after him. Prince George is William's oldest, which means he'll become king in the (hopefully) distant future. Charlotte is currently third in line to the throne, but when George becomes a father, each of his children will bump her further down. For the princess to become Queen Charlotte, some unusual events would have to occur first.

Advertisement