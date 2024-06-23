Is Princess Charlotte Worth More Than Prince George And Louis?
Princess Charlotte has it all: Boss energy, royal poise, and a bright future ahead of her. She also apparently has one big advantage over her older and younger brothers alike. The daughter of William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, is quite literally the richest child in the world. The U.K. company Electric Ride On Cars released a list of the wealthiest offspring in 2023 (we're not entirely sure why this particular company decided to compile such a ranking — perhaps to show which families can easily afford one of their £400 mini Lamborghinis?). Charlotte sat firmly on top with a net worth of just under £3.6 billion, or $4.4 billion. Prince George came in at a relatively distant second, with the estimated $3 billion he stands to inherit from his parents. As for the youngest Cambridge, Prince Louis? Shockingly, he's 13th on the list, set to collect a paltry $125 million one day.
Princess Charlotte has had more than her share of adorable public moments, to be sure, but she's also just third in line to the British throne. Prince George is already in training to become the future king, and if he has children of his own, Charlotte will slip much farther down the line of succession. If you're wondering why the princess has a greater net worth than her brothers, it's all in her genes — and jeans. As the daughter and granddaughter of two fashion-forward royal icons, Charlotte is expected to be an influencer in her own right.
Will we someday see the Princess Charlotte effect?
British kings and princes always look smart, but their clothing choices are limited. With few exceptions, they're expected to wear conservative suits during the day, and white or black tie for dinners and important events. For state occasions, such as the annual Trooping the Colour parade, royal men don their dress uniforms. Queens, princesses, and duchesses, on the other hand, can show some more versatility in their wardrobe, and the most stylish among them have a significant impact on consumer choices. For instance, Queen Victoria's decision to wear a white gown at her wedding sparked a lasting bridal trend. Princess Diana, the grandmother for whom Princess Charlotte is partly named, was renowned for her polka dots, Peter Pan collars, shoulder pads and other trendsetting style choices.
Today, the so-called "Kate effect" has women swooning and shopping in equal measure, according to the British edition of Harper's Bazaar. For instance, when Kate Middleton sported a smart pair of Camilla Elphick two-tone flats at a 2022 charity polo match, the designer's store was flooded with orders for the $390 shoes. Her daughter is similarly stylish; at just nine years old in 2024, Princess Charlotte rocks everything from a sweet smock dress to a coat dress similar to the ones her mom and Queen Camilla favor. It's thought that the little princess's influence on fashion will endure into adulthood, when her fellow Generation Alphas will look to her for inspiration, and designers will clamor to help fill her closet. Hence, Charlotte's top spot on the richest-kids list.
One royal child didn't even make the rich list
Electric Ride On Cars' list of the world's wealthiest children includes some Hollywood royalty alongside the the actual variety. Valentina Paloma Pinault, the daughter of Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, came in third behind Princess Charlotte and Prince George while the fifth through seventh places were taken by Suri Cruise, Stormi Webster, Blue Ivy Carter, and North West. Jennifer Lopez's twins Max and Emme Muñiz shared 10th place with their projected $216 million inheritance, and just two notches below them were fellow twins Vivienne Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt. Yet something seems just a bit off about these stats.
Despite his royal pedigree — he even shares a godfather with his cousin Prince George — Prince Archie ranks just 17th on the list, with an estimated future inheritance of $40 million. Granted, that does put him ahead of some of the Kardashian heirs, like True Thompson and Mason Disick. But even odder, little sister Princess Lilibet (King Charles III's second granddaughter, lest we forget) isn't on the roster at all. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's three children are missing, too, as are Princess Anne's five grandkids. Is it possible these young royals really have a lower net worth than the last person on the list: Alana Thompson, of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" fame?
Whatever the situation, these young heirs surely don't care about their ranking on the wealth list. They have parents who adore them, and that's one thing money can't buy.