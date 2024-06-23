Is Princess Charlotte Worth More Than Prince George And Louis?

Princess Charlotte has it all: Boss energy, royal poise, and a bright future ahead of her. She also apparently has one big advantage over her older and younger brothers alike. The daughter of William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, is quite literally the richest child in the world. The U.K. company Electric Ride On Cars released a list of the wealthiest offspring in 2023 (we're not entirely sure why this particular company decided to compile such a ranking — perhaps to show which families can easily afford one of their £400 mini Lamborghinis?). Charlotte sat firmly on top with a net worth of just under £3.6 billion, or $4.4 billion. Prince George came in at a relatively distant second, with the estimated $3 billion he stands to inherit from his parents. As for the youngest Cambridge, Prince Louis? Shockingly, he's 13th on the list, set to collect a paltry $125 million one day.

Princess Charlotte has had more than her share of adorable public moments, to be sure, but she's also just third in line to the British throne. Prince George is already in training to become the future king, and if he has children of his own, Charlotte will slip much farther down the line of succession. If you're wondering why the princess has a greater net worth than her brothers, it's all in her genes — and jeans. As the daughter and granddaughter of two fashion-forward royal icons, Charlotte is expected to be an influencer in her own right.