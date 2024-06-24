Why Wasn't Tom Cruise At Suri's High School Graduation? Evidence Points To Bad Blood

Band-Aids don't fix bullet holes — just ask Suri Cruise. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's teenage daughter received her diploma on June 21, 2024, after graduating from LaGuardia High School (officially known as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts), in New York City. The ceremony took place at the United Palace Theater in Manhattan, with the graduates wearing red robes. Suri also donned a white sash declaring her primary studies: "Vocal" and "Music."

The only child of superstar couple Holmes and Tom, Suri was born in April 2006, with her parents marrying in November of that year. She was six years old when they split. The "Dawson's Creek" star took primary custody of their daughter, and the two settled in New York City. Suri's mom was, of course, in the audience watching her walk across the stage. As for Suri's dad? Tom was in London, hours away from being in the audience to watch Taylor Swift perform "Bad Blood" at Wembley Stadium.

The actor has been in the UK filming the latest "Mission Impossible" movie for a while, but it's no surprise he didn't book a flight back to catch his daughter's momentous milestone achievement. The relationship between Tom and Suri has been almost nonexistent over the years. So much so that the "Cruise" name didn't even appear on the graduation program.

