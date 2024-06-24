Giuliana Rancic's Ex-Boyfriend Knew She Was Going To Leave Him For Bill

Giuliana Rancic's ex-boyfriend knew that Bill Rancic was the one for her even before she did. While speaking to Us Weekly in 2018, the first ever winner of "The Apprentice" confirmed that he met his future wife around 2004. At the time, Giuliana was admittedly in awe of Bill and had followed his career to date, so she couldn't help but fangirl upon discovering that he was also at a party she was attending. The former E! News anchor recalled how the night played out: "When Bill walked into this NBC party, I freaked out and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.' My boyfriend at the time was like, 'You're going to die. Bill Rancic just walked in, because he had just won.'" She continued, "He introduced me to Bill, but he goes 'I'm afraid the two of you would run off together.'"

They didn't ride off into the sunset together on that very night. Instead, Bill and Giuliana had a classic meet-cute moment when she interviewed him for E! in 2005. Although their chat ended with him asking her out to another NBC party, the celebrity couple clarified to Us that they actually hit up Nobu for their first date, at Giuliana's request. Bill later shared with ABC News that both parties innately knew their relationship was something special after their first date because they were already trying to figure out how they could work around their busy schedules to see each other months later. Unsurprisingly, it only took a couple more dates for Bill to realize that he had found the one.

