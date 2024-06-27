Princess Eugenie's Royal Rep Reportedly Got A Boost By Ditching Harry And Meghan

The speculated drama amongst members of the modern British royal family is enough to fill a multitude of history books. One of the rumors being spread around is that Princess Eugenie cut ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to boost her reputation within the royal ranks. One of the ups and downs of Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice's relationship with Catherine, Princess of Wales was that they were still close with Harry and Meghan. In fact, it was reported that Harry's royal rift was anxiety-inducing for Princess Eugenie and her sister due to them understanding both perspectives.

However, in May 2024, Beatrice and Eugenie attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace. That same month, the sisters didn't go to an Invictus Games event in London, leaving some to believe that they were choosing William, Prince of Wales and the other royals over Harry. A few weeks later, a royal insider spoke to Woman's Day per Express about the situation, claiming that Eugenie was "[blacklisted]" after Meghan and Harry stayed with her in 2023. The source felt that things had changed, continuing, "[Eugenie] didn't reach out to Harry when she was in LA in February. This confirmed his worst fears that his last line to his family was over."