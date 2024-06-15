The Ups And Downs Of Kate Middleton's Relationship With Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie

In May 2016, Catherine, Princess of Wales; Princess Beatrice; and Princess Eugenie all attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace. In a photo shared by the Daily Mail, Kate Middleton was seen walking in front of the sisters, while Beatrice and Eugenie seemingly grimaced behind her. At the time, Kate had rumored tension with the royal sisters because they were reportedly friends with Isabella Branson — someone William, Prince of Wales, was speculated to have asked out while he and Kate were briefly broken up. Likewise, Beatrice and Eugenie were also friendly with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, two of Prince Harry's exes (Bonas is Branson's half-sister, too). Another point of rumored tension between Kate and the York sisters was that royal watchers seemed to prefer the commoner.

Advertisement

An insider from the garden party recalled that several people in the crowd scrambled to get a moment with William and Kate, while Beatrice and Eugenie didn't receive the same elated response from fans (though they still spoke with many attendees). "As there were three separate garden parties, it might have been kinder to let Beatrice and Eugenie be the young stars in their own right at one of the other two, rather than go around in the shadow of the Cambridges," the source contended. "Few egos are small enough to cope with this kind of thing." Further, another insider asserted that the sisters felt slighted about the way they were overlooked for other official engagements.