Hunter King Confides To Us Tyler Hynes Isn't The Only Hallmark Hunk She'd Love To Work With
When Hallmark star Hunter King was filming her latest endeavor, "Two Scoops of Italy," she explained that behind the scenes was intimate because, while filming abroad, the cast and crew would spend a lot of time getting to know each other. When asked if there were any Hallmark stars that she would like to one day work with, she was overwhelmed with ideas and searched for the right words. "Oh, my gosh," she remarked. "I don't even know how to ... pick because I've worked with some incredible people that I would want to work with all over again, and there's so many people at Hallmark that I haven't gotten to work with."
There was one name that came to her mind first: "I'd love to work with Tyler." She, of course, was referring to Hallmark stalwart, Tyler Hynes, who starred in the adored film "Three Wise Men and a Baby" (2022), as well as his most recent endeavor, "Shifting Gears" (2024), in which he fueled his best Hallmark romance yet.
Hynes wasn't the only actor King would like to work with. She rattled off some past co-stars that she'd love to act with again, including Chase Ramsey who played Mick in "Give Me Your Eyes" (2023). She lovingly stated, "Chase was an amazing co-star." Another person King would like to act opposite again is Beau Mirchoff, who appeared with her in "Hidden Gems" (2022).
Hunter King would love to work with her sister, Joey King
The list of Hallmark actors that Hunter King would love to work with is great. "Any of the people that I work with hands down, I would love to work with them 100 more times," she proudly stated. Thinking further, she remarked, "But there's so many people I haven't gotten to work with. So throw them all my way." King briefly reflected on her career and happily noted, "I've been very lucky. I've gotten a great experience with all the ones I've worked with."
King, who has a wonderful relationship with her sister Joey King, was asked if she would ever want to act opposite her sibling. With a gasp, she responded, "Oh my God. That would be incredible. Are you kidding me? It's my dream to get to work with her more." She explained that they hadn't received many projects together lately. "But hopefully one day. We're trying to put things in the works of getting to work with each other. But I mean, it would be amazing to play sisters."
King was, of course, referring to the fact that she and Joey appeared together on the series "Life in Pieces." However, they weren't portraying sisters, which is what the siblings would love to do at some point. "We kind of played enemies, which was hilarious," King laughingly explained. "It would be really fun to get to actually play sisters on something."