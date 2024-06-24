Hunter King Confides To Us Tyler Hynes Isn't The Only Hallmark Hunk She'd Love To Work With

When Hallmark star Hunter King was filming her latest endeavor, "Two Scoops of Italy," she explained that behind the scenes was intimate because, while filming abroad, the cast and crew would spend a lot of time getting to know each other. When asked if there were any Hallmark stars that she would like to one day work with, she was overwhelmed with ideas and searched for the right words. "Oh, my gosh," she remarked. "I don't even know how to ... pick because I've worked with some incredible people that I would want to work with all over again, and there's so many people at Hallmark that I haven't gotten to work with."

Advertisement

There was one name that came to her mind first: "I'd love to work with Tyler." She, of course, was referring to Hallmark stalwart, Tyler Hynes, who starred in the adored film "Three Wise Men and a Baby" (2022), as well as his most recent endeavor, "Shifting Gears" (2024), in which he fueled his best Hallmark romance yet.

Hynes wasn't the only actor King would like to work with. She rattled off some past co-stars that she'd love to act with again, including Chase Ramsey who played Mick in "Give Me Your Eyes" (2023). She lovingly stated, "Chase was an amazing co-star." Another person King would like to act opposite again is Beau Mirchoff, who appeared with her in "Hidden Gems" (2022).