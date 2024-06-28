The Unconventional Way Hallmark's Rachael Leigh Cook Navigated Her Divorce From Daniel Gillies

Things are going smoothly for actors Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies after announcing their decision to mutually call it quits back in 2019. The following year, the Hallmark star spoke with ET about navigating life post-divorce and confirmed that she and her ex-husband were in a good place despite their split. "We're really good," Cook gushed. "We're friends now. We talk about things that we never talked about before because we have this new relationship." Among those things were Gillies' experience of jumping back into the dating scene after being married to Cook for almost 15 years; that's how close they are to each other now. They also share two kids, Charlotte and Theodore, whom they happily and peacefully co-parent. "He'll (Daniel) tell me about dates that he goes on and funny things that might have happened and we genuinely laugh about it," Cook revealed, adding that she doesn't get why divorce gets such a bad rap. For her at least, the experience hasn't been all terrible.

Speaking to Us Weekly in 2022, the "He's All That" actor credited divorce therapy with helping her and Gillies cope with the emotional toll of their split. "That's the thing. We did a little bit of therapy to navigate our separation," Cook recalled. She recommends it to everyone going through the same situation, explaining that the practice played a huge role in their dynamic by teaching them how to move forward amicably. "The past is the past," Cook stressed. "The past literally has zero relevance to every single day forward." And move on they did.