Everything We Know About Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Journey

This article includes mentions of substance addiction, depression, and suicide.

For Jelly Roll, taking charge of his health after a long period of battling addiction and severe depression is one of his biggest achievements, especially since he'd spent most of his life being overweight. "As far back as pre-kindergarten I remember being the big kid," the singer, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, recalled in a 2019 Facebook post. Growing up, he continued to struggle with obesity, to the point where he felt hopeless and considered committing suicide. "I spend months on end depressed ... I just sit around disgusted with myself," he confessed. He hated not being able to do normal things like climb up the stairs or sit comfortably on a chair. In fact, even sex was a struggle. "When [you're] this big you can't really enjoy life," DeFord confessed.

Advertisement

The turning point came in 2015, when the "Wild Ones" hitmaker exceeded the maximum weight of 500 pounds on his doctor's weighing scale and was humiliated. After going on a bender, he finally decided to commit to a healthier lifestyle to save his life in 2016. He ended up losing nearly around 200 pounds early on, but unfortunately regained some of the weight back due to the stress of life on the road. However, he wasn't about to just give up on his dream.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.