Tragic Details About Jelly Roll's Wife, Bunnie XO

At one point or another, most people experience hardship, hurt, aggravation, or betrayal, yet few have used their influence to share their experience and open up the floor to tough conversations to the extent that entrepreneur and podcaster Bunnie XO has.

Advertisement

Alisa DeFord, better known by her stage name, Bunnie XO, is a businesswoman and bare-all content creator who has built her brand on her larger-than-life, street-wise, and sexually liberated personality. Her ability and desire to share details about her less-than-picture-perfect life make her a beacon of hope and growth for anyone who has experienced rough patches in life, and it allows onlookers to admire Bunnie XO's transformation with greater awe and respect. Bunnie isn't afraid to display the good, bad, and the ugly for her fans, whether that means using expressive adult language or posting photos and videos of herself without her usual high-glam makeup.

She has used her knack for open communication to create a successful podcast, "Dumb Blonde," wherein she invites a wide array of celebrity guests, including her husband, country music star Jelly Roll, and other professionals, to discuss deep-cutting topics most other creators would shy away from. The unfiltered, utterly honest format of "Dumb Blonde" showcases Bunnie XO's devotion to transparency with her fans, her guests, and herself, and such openness has led to intense discussions about the tragic details of her life as a child and young adult who spent years struggling to survive in an unkind and unsympathetic world.

Advertisement