Weird Things About HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer's Marriage To Cole That Everyone Ignores

The DeBoers have recounted their meet-cute several times, confirming that their unlikely love story started when they spotted each other at a gas station. While Chelsea and Cole didn't initially speak, they both recalled checking each other out as they filled up their cars. "We just kept staring back and forth the whole time," he divulged in an interview with HGTV. "I remember being like, 'Wow, she's really cute.'" Chelsea was similarly smitten, informing Us Weekly, "I went home to my friend and I was like, 'I just saw the guy I'm going to marry at the gas station, but we didn't talk.'" However, although it sounds like this was the future couple's first encounter, it's strangely unclear if it actually was.

In fact, Cole acknowledged during an episode of "Teen Mom 2" that he wasn't completely in the dark about who she was. "I knew of her," Cole said. "Sioux Falls isn't really that big and then I saw her on Facebook, so then I just messaged her." This vague statement doesn't really provide many details, so we're left wondering if Cole knew Chelsea from her MTV fame or if they simply had some mutual acquaintances. If the duo did know each other from around town, we reckon that's a bizarre detail to leave out of their meet-cute, since being contacted by a gas station stranger isn't most women's idea of romance. Plus, it would put Chelsea's joking declaration about their impending marriage into more context.

