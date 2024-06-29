Olivia Dunne's Style Evolution Over The Years
Few stars have taken the gymnastics world by storm quite like Olivia Dunne has. Born in 2002 in New Jersey, the young gymnast joined the national team in 2017, competed in national competitions, and joined the LSU gymnastics team. Since joining TikTok, she has racked up an impressive 8 million followers and counting. As of 2024, she has earned over seven figures in brand deals and has modeled for Sports Illustrated's famous swimsuit issue.
While gymnastics may be the young star's main claim to fame, she has also earned quite a reputation for her flawless fashion sense. From her bedazzled leotards to sparkly going-out minidresses to sexy sheer red carpet dresses to simple, laid-back jeans and t-shirt looks, Dunne never fails to rock a gorgeous outfit — no matter what the occasion may be. Let's take a closer look at how Dunne's impeccable style has evolved over the years.
Olivia Dunne got into gymnastics because of her love of sequins
While Olivia Dunne's number one love may be gymnastics, her first love was fashion. As she explained to Elle in 2023, she actually started the sport because of the clothes — namely, she wanted a pink sequined leotard. "I was like, 'Mom, I want that,' and she said, 'Well, you can't have a leotard unless you do gymnastics,'" said Dunne. "So I was like, 'Sign me up.'"
As a quick scroll through Dunne's Instagram account shows, she quickly got the chance to wear her own sparkly leotards. In 2013, she shared a photo of herself wearing a long-sleeved white leotard with sparkly pink stripes. Later that year, she wore a black leotard with sheer sections and subtle pink zig zagged stripes — also sparkly, of course. In 2014, she posted an image at the USA Gymnastics Walk of Fame where she wore a pink leotard with purple stripes.
Olivia Dunne has loved getting dressed up since she was young
Olivia Dunne's love of sparkles didn't end with her leotards — she always had a penchant for all things sequinned. In 2012, she took to Instagram to share a picture of her "Christmas dress," a form-fitted red dress with ruffled straps — and, yes, it was absolutely covered in sparkles.
In 2016, Dunne posted another fancy look for New Year's Eve — this time, she wore a pair of skinny black jeans, black boots, and a sporty black and white jacket while she carried a small clutch. Later that year, she once again got all dressed up, this time for the ENA Banquet. She opted for a white mini-shift dress with a geometric pattern and flat white sandals. On her 15th birthday, she donned a pink mini dress with sparkly stripes across the bodice — clearly, her penchant for glitter was still going strong!
As a kid, Olivia Dunne had sporty, laid back off-duty style
Although Olivia Dunne certainly loved dressing up as a kid, her go-to look was much more relaxed. In most of her early Instagram pictures, the gymnast can be seen wearing casual, sporty looks that are all about comfort.
In 2014, she posted an image that showed off a very relatable outfit for any girl who grew up in the 2000s — a Hollister t-shirt. In 2015, she was seen wearing a simple gray hoodie from her gymnastics club. In 2015, she posted an image that showed off a colorful outfit featuring purple pants and a teal tank top, which she wore over a multi-colored sports bra. In 2017, the gymnast showed off her winter style with a look that featured skinny blue jeans, a white and gray zip-up sweater, a think brown plaid scarf, and a knit wool hat in white. She also wore pink and black snow boots along with matching pink mittens.
Olivia Dunne stuck with her love of sparkles throughout high school
When Olivia Dunne started high school in 2016, her style began to mature a bit. However, one thing stayed the same — she remained completely obsessed with all things sparkly. Throughout high school, she continually opted for sequinned dresses for almost all of her big events.
In 2017, she wore a black mini dress with a halter neck on Christmas Eve. The dress was covered in a geometric pattern made of silver and gold sparkles. She wore her hair in a high ponytail. In 2018, she went to her high school's prom, wearing a baby pink mini dress with a halter neck and a low scooped back — again, it was covered in delicate sequins. Her 16th birthday came later that year, and she opted for a dark blue sparkly dress that also had a scooped back. She also wore a sparkly silver scrunchie in her hair, which she once again tied up in a high ponytail.
Olivia Dunne wore a glamorous pink gown to prom in 2019
Olivia Dunne attended her high school prom in 2019 when she wore one of her most grown-up outfits to date. Although the gymnast had previously shown her penchant for mini sparkly dresses, for the formal event, she opted for a more glamorous number. She wore a baby pink maxi satin dress, which featured a paneled style on the skirt and pooled around her ankles. The form-fitted dress was asymmetrical with one strap covering her right shoulder, and she paired it with an elegant black clutch. She wore her hair straight and in a deep side part, held back on one side with two ornate clips. She completed the look with a pair of delicate drop earrings.
Dunne also posted a TikTok video of her outfit, writing in the caption, "Sweatpants or dresses?" Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunne was unable to attend prom during her graduation year, 2020.
Olivia Dunne's college style was cozy and comfortable
When Olivia Dunne began college in 2020, her style shifted a bit. Although she had always opted for cozy, comfy looks on her days off, she leaned into the laid-back college girl look, sporting a lot of sweatpants, hoodies, and baggy sweaters. Plus, she often repped her school, LSU.
Dunne announced her enrolment at LSU with an Instagram photo that showed her wearing an oversized gray LSU sweater, which she paired with no pants. "Wait what I'm in college now," she wrote in the caption. A few months later, she posted a photo of herself wearing gray sweatpants, a black crop top, and bright white sneakers. "Yes, I am wearing sweatpants in 95° weather," read the caption — clearly, Dunne was fully committed to the cozy college girl look. In October 2020, she paired gray sweatpants with a white cropped t-shirt. Then, in 2021, she posted a carousel of images in which she wore a black LSU hoodie, teeny tiny black shorts, white and yellow sneakers, and calf-high Nike socks. Later that year, she opted for some simple, gray athleisure sets. In a TikTok video from 2023, she even posed wearing her a U.S. Air Force hoodie belonging to her boyfriend, professional baseball player Paul Skenes. In 2024, she posted an image of herself wearing a black turtleneck and black sweatpants by Vuori Clothing while out skiing.
Olivia Dunne has perfected the jeans and a crop top look
Olivia Dunne doesn't always go for cozy sweatpants and sweatshirts. On her off-days when she wants to elevate her look just a little, her go-to casual uniform seems to be the very classic combo of jeans and a crop top. A quick browse through her Instagram and you'll see that Dunne returns to this look again and again.
In 2021, she posted a pic of herself wearing distressed American Eagle jeans along with a cropped plaid short-sleeve top and a wool hat. She also posted herself in high-waisted jeans and a lacy white bralette top in a hotel room. She repeated the look in a similar outfit that year, wearing light-washed high-waisted jeans, a white belt, and a short white cropped tank top. In 2022, she posed outside wearing a pair of high-waisted light wash American Eagle jeans with a rip in the knee, which she paired with a white cropped vest top and white sneakers. Later that year, she sported another pair of torn American Eagle jeans, pairing them with another super cropped white bralette top. Then, she wore what she called the "perfect jeans" (also from American Eagle) — once again, she paired them with a simple white crop top.
Olivia Dunne made her red carpet debut in a classic white gown with a sparkling back
It's hard to believe that Olivia Dunne only walked her first red carpet in 2022. Her first official appearance came in July of that year when she attended the ESPY Awards (ABC's annual sports awards) at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Naturally, Dunne went all out for her first stroll down the red carpet.
The gymnast donned a glamorous white maxi dress with a tight bodice and a flowing mermaid-style skirt, which pooled gracefully around her ankles. The highlight of the dress was the bedazzled open back. The dress came into a sparkling halter neck before falling in sparkly chain-like strands over her bare back. Dunne completed the look with a pair of sparkly stud earrings. She also said goodbye to her signature straight hair and wore an elegant curled half-up, half-down look to mark her first event.
Olivia Dunne wore a sparkly mini for her 21st birthday
Olivia Dunne returned to her sartorial roots in 2023 for her 21st birthday — that's right, we're talking sparkles. The gymnast took to Instagram to share a carousel of pics from her big day. She opted for a super short white mini dress that was, unsurprisingly, absolutely covered in tiny sequins. The form-fitted dress featured thin spaghetti straps, slightly ruched hips, and a triangular cut-out over the left thigh. She completed the birthday look with a black sash that read "Birthday Girl" in sparkly writing. She kept her hair down and straight and wore a delicate sparkly necklace. "Do your thang 21!" she wrote in the caption.
Dunne also shared a video showing off the outfit on TikTok — in the video, it seems as though Dunne also covered her body in glitter for the outfit. Clearly, her love of sparkles is still going very, very strong.
Olivia Dunne went for a sexy sequined look in 2023
In May 2023, Olivia Dunne made her second red carpet appearance, attending the Academy of Country Music Awards in Texas — and her eye-catching look did not disappoint. The gymnast stuck with her favorite look for the event — yes, she wore sparkles again.
The maxi dress was one of her most grown-up outfits to date. The v-neck dress featured a tied halter neck and a bib-style bodice that was held in place with thin ties secured around her back. The dress also featured ruching around the stomach along with open sides and an open back — from the front, this gave the impression of a super-cinched waistline. The maxi skirt featured a super-high center slit, which revealed her ultra-high silver strappy heels. She kept her jewelry simple with a small sparkly necklace, and, once again, she wore her hair in long, loose curls.
While this dress may seem to be the epitome of high glamour, Dunne did kick off her shoes and hop onto a horse during the event — we are seriously impressed.
Olivia Dunne went for a racy black lace dress with a slit later in 2023
Olivia Dunne's streak of show-stopping red carpet looks continued when she stepped out at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch in New York City in May 2023. For this event, Dunne decided to forgo her signature sparkles and instead opted for something a little more mature. The gymnast and model donned a tight black lace lingerie-inspired dress for the event. The sheer bodice featured corset-like ribbing and wiring. While her hips were covered with a black under-layer from her thighs down, the dress was, once again, completely sheer and even featured a thigh-high slit down her left leg. Dunne wore a sparkly necklace and her blonde hair in a voluminous blow-out.
Dunne made her debut as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model that year. As the gymnast explained in an interview with Hurrdat Sports, becoming a Sports Illustrated model was "a dream come true." She continued, "It's an honor to be included because I love everything the magazine represents. It is all about supporting women from all different paths."
Olivia Dunne wore an asymmetrical cut-out gown to the 2023 ESPY Awards
Later in 2023, Olivia Dunne opted for one of her most daring red carpet looks so far. While attending her second ESPY Awards, she donned a slinky maxi dress covered in asymmetrical cut-outs. The dress featured one shoulder, a diagonal cut-out across her chest, and another across her ribs. There was another large cut-out stretching across her stomach in a triangle. The skirt dropped in a straight line from her waist to the floor and featured a subtle slit on the left leg, which revealed her black strappy heels.
Dunne didn't just serve a killer red carpet look at this event — she also introduced an Award and gave a speech from the auditorium aisle. During the speech, she said, "A lot of people ask me what it's like being at the ESPYs surrounded by elite athletes, literal champions and the people at the very top of their sport. Honestly, it's just like a normal day at LSU. Right guys?" Clearly, she doesn't just look the part of a stylish and charismatic athlete — she also feels it!
Olivia Dunne wore a chic bedazzled black jumpsuit in 2024
In another very mature turn from Olivia Dunne, the gymnast wore a striking black jumpsuit with a plunging v-neckline and a glamorous, sparkly design across the waist while attending the launch of Sports Illustrated's 60th Swimsuit Issue in May 2024.
The main event of the outfit was the sparkly waist: the sparkles wrapped around her waist in swooping lines before forming a dangling tassel in the center of her body. The rest of the jumpsuit was simple and sleek, featuring long sleeves and slightly flared pants. Dunne completed the look with a little more sparkle: she wore dangly silver earrings, silver heeled sandals, and a swipe of silver eyeshadow across her eyelids. She wore her hair long and straight, tucked cleanly behind her ears.
While this look proved that Dunne still had a serious thing for sparkles, it marked a transition into more grown-up sparkly attire — perhaps we'll see Dunne using sparkle in a little more moderation from now on.
Olivia Dunne wore two matching sheer dresses in 2024
Later, in May 2024, Olivia Dunne wore not one but two sheer dresses at other Sports Illustrated events. The first look, which she wore to a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island fan event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, was a bright red color. Thicker material covered her chest and hips, but the rest of the dress was sheer and semi-see-through. This dress featured a high neckline, long sleeves, and a mini skirt. She matched this look with red heels, a swipe of red lipstick, and straight, wet-looking hair — very appropriate for the swimsuit issue!
The second look she wore the following day was a strappy black dress with a fluttery midi skirt. As with the first dress, aside from the chest and the hips, which were covered in opaque layered black material, the rest of the dress was completely sheer, showing her stomach and legs beneath. She wore clear heeled sandals and beachy waves to finish off the look.