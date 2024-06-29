Olivia Dunne's Style Evolution Over The Years

Few stars have taken the gymnastics world by storm quite like Olivia Dunne has. Born in 2002 in New Jersey, the young gymnast joined the national team in 2017, competed in national competitions, and joined the LSU gymnastics team. Since joining TikTok, she has racked up an impressive 8 million followers and counting. As of 2024, she has earned over seven figures in brand deals and has modeled for Sports Illustrated's famous swimsuit issue.

While gymnastics may be the young star's main claim to fame, she has also earned quite a reputation for her flawless fashion sense. From her bedazzled leotards to sparkly going-out minidresses to sexy sheer red carpet dresses to simple, laid-back jeans and t-shirt looks, Dunne never fails to rock a gorgeous outfit — no matter what the occasion may be. Let's take a closer look at how Dunne's impeccable style has evolved over the years.