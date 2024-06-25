Matthew Perry's Rumored Friendship With This Star Allegedly Takes Alarming Turn In Death Investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly talked to Brooke Mueller a number of times, and she has been cooperating with their investigation. While she has lawyers on her side to help support her, she is not suspected of any wrongdoing at this time. Mueller has also denied any involvement in Perry's death, per InTouch Weekly.

Both actors publicly struggled with substance use problems over the years, and Mueller and Perry reportedly met while they were in rehab and became friends. In the last years of his life, Perry had been open with his struggles with addiction that extended back to his time on "Friends." In his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry revealed the literal cost of his addiction, "I've probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober," via The New York Times. Mueller has also spent time in sober living facilities and rehab over the years.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

