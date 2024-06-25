Matthew Perry's Rumored Friendship With This Star Allegedly Takes Alarming Turn In Death Investigation
This article contains discussion of substance abuse.
Matthew Perry was unexpectedly found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home in October 2023, and six weeks after his death, it was revealed that his cause of death involved the "acute effects of ketamine," according to CBS News. The results from Perry's toxicology report sparked a criminal investigation. That process has reportedly included speaking to those who were close to Perry to try and determine how and why the "Friends" star had enough ketamine in his system to cause his death.
One of the people who has been questioned, according to InTouch Weekly, is Brooke Mueller, actress and ex-wife of Charlie Sheen and friend of Perry's. A phone and laptop has reportedly been seized by the police, and those items allegedly belong to Mueller. However, she has not been detained or charged with any wrongdoing in connection to Perry's death. The investigation is still ongoing at the time of this writing.
Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller became friends in rehab
The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly talked to Brooke Mueller a number of times, and she has been cooperating with their investigation. While she has lawyers on her side to help support her, she is not suspected of any wrongdoing at this time. Mueller has also denied any involvement in Perry's death, per InTouch Weekly.
Both actors publicly struggled with substance use problems over the years, and Mueller and Perry reportedly met while they were in rehab and became friends. In the last years of his life, Perry had been open with his struggles with addiction that extended back to his time on "Friends." In his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry revealed the literal cost of his addiction, "I've probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober," via The New York Times. Mueller has also spent time in sober living facilities and rehab over the years.
