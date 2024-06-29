9 Stunning Melania Trump Jewelry Pieces That Had Heads Turning

Melania Trump's stunning transformation from a humble kid in the former Yugoslavia to first lady of the United States of America is perhaps one of the most unique stories in American history. Not many other White House inhabitants can say they met their husband and future president of the United States in a New York City nightclub, but that's exactly where the lore of Melania and Donald Trump's marriage begins. And while she is the former president's third wife, not much is known about Melania's relationship history before Donald. After five years of dating, the happy couple were engaged in 2004. And considering Donald's billionaire businessman status, the engagement ring became the first of many of Melania's iconic jewelry pieces over the years.

Melania and Donald eventually wed in a glamorous ceremony in 2005 at Donald's infamous Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and have been married ever since. Donald often speaks glowingly about his bride, telling People in June 2015, "She's an elegant person with a very big heart... She's very calm and confident, very warm and very beautiful." Over the years, Melania has wowed the world with various jewels — from lavish anniversary gifts from Donald himself to slightly more subdued diamonds donned at presidential events during her husband's four years in the White House. Let's take a closer look into some of her most dazzling jewelry moments over the years.