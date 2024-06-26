Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert's Clothing Line Proves How Down-To-Earth The Actor Is
Once known for her roles in 2000s teen movies, Lacey Chabert has talked about how becoming a mother made her more selective in her acting roles. As a Hallmark star, the Mississippi native is able to create family-friendly media while still dedicating a lot of her time to her daughter, Julia Nehdar, who she shares with her husband David Nehdar. In this way, Chabert's feel-good movie career reflects her family-oriented nature, but it's not her only professional endeavor to do so.
Back in 2022, Chabert launched a clothing line with the Home Shopping Network, focusing primarily on leisure and sleepwear while being influenced by her personal family life. "While Lacey draws inspiration from her many memorable roles on stage and screen, her new line mainly reflects her role as a mom," Bridget Love, HSN's Vice President of Merchandising, said in a press release. "The Lacey Chabert Collection brings the love Lacey shares with her family to the forefront through imaginative patterns, luxe comfort, and thoughtful designs."
Since its initial debut, Chabert has released several seasonal lines as part of The Lacey Chabert Collection with HSN, all of which seem to demonstrate the Hallmark star's down-to-earth personality in its reflection of her personal and family life.
Lacey Chabert kicked off her line with a loungewear collection
Hallmark star Lacey Chabert centered her first line of clothing with the Home Shopping Network around loungewear, with the actor having some very relatable reasoning behind the decision. "I feel like my closet has become 5% dressy clothes and red carpet styles, and 95% loungewear," she told E! News. "I'm a mom first, and I have my acting career...I just want to be comfortable!"
This original line featured items like a French terry jumpsuit, a matching legging and hoodie, and patterned PJs. While the styles and fabrics reflect Chabert's on-the-go lifestyle, the "Party of Five" star also honored her only child Julia with mother-daughter pieces. As an example, Chabert and her daughter showed off matching plaid day dresses from the line on Instagram, with the actor telling E! News that Julia "always wants to match with [her], and wants a kids' size in everything."
The tiered dress isn't the only item of her collection that has come with potential mini-me pairings, as she's released PJs, robes, and sweatshirts in both adult and child sizes over the years. While focusing on versatile loungewear items reflects the Hallmark star's sensible outlook, the inclusion of her daughter really emphasizes that there's "no place like home" for Lacey Chabert. As she said in the HSN press release, "I hope my collection inspires others to celebrate the precious time they share with their loved ones, too."
The Hallmark star also released a ready-to-wear line
Lacey Chabert has continually worked with HSN since her initial fashion launch, with the Hallmark star launching a new ready-to-wear line in March 2024. While her previous collections focused on lounge and sleepwear, the spring drop centered on everyday, casual clothing items like dresses, blouses, and pants. Even so, the pieces still channeled Chabert's down-to-earth sentiments, with the "The Wedding Veil" star opening up about the line on an HSN live stream.
"I'm always running around with my seven-year-old daughter Julia," she said, shouting out her little one. "I want to be comfortable, you know. I try to look as put together as possible and you want to feel cute and walk out of the house in something that just feels effortless and comfortable." While the Hallmark star worked to curate clothing items fit for a stylish mom on the go, she also paid special attention to detail.
On her Instagram Story, Chabert showed off one of the denim jackets from her collection, revealing the word "Love" embroidered in white. "It's all about the details!" she wrote on the photo (via Good Housekeeping). "Each color features its own unique word in my handwriting that's been embroidered on the inside of the sleeve." Chabert might make her living as a TV star, but her fashion line suggests the Hallmark star is truly down-to-earth.