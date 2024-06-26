Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert's Clothing Line Proves How Down-To-Earth The Actor Is

Once known for her roles in 2000s teen movies, Lacey Chabert has talked about how becoming a mother made her more selective in her acting roles. As a Hallmark star, the Mississippi native is able to create family-friendly media while still dedicating a lot of her time to her daughter, Julia Nehdar, who she shares with her husband David Nehdar. In this way, Chabert's feel-good movie career reflects her family-oriented nature, but it's not her only professional endeavor to do so.

Advertisement

Back in 2022, Chabert launched a clothing line with the Home Shopping Network, focusing primarily on leisure and sleepwear while being influenced by her personal family life. "While Lacey draws inspiration from her many memorable roles on stage and screen, her new line mainly reflects her role as a mom," Bridget Love, HSN's Vice President of Merchandising, said in a press release. "The Lacey Chabert Collection brings the love Lacey shares with her family to the forefront through imaginative patterns, luxe comfort, and thoughtful designs."

Since its initial debut, Chabert has released several seasonal lines as part of The Lacey Chabert Collection with HSN, all of which seem to demonstrate the Hallmark star's down-to-earth personality in its reflection of her personal and family life.

Advertisement