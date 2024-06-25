Signs Donald Trump May Ditch The First Presidential Debate

The 2024 presidential race is heating up, and the first debate set to take place on June 27 is sure to make waves. However, there is more than one reason to question if Donald Trump will actually show up to debate President Joe Biden. With Trump and his campaign already claiming that the debate will be rigged against him, and the internet buzzing about his track record of skipping debates during the Republican primary, the evidence that Trump may be a no-show seems to be mounting.

Obviously, this won't be the first time that Trump and Biden hit the debate stage together. The pair ran against each other in the 2020 election and took part in two debates during the campaign season. Since then, neither candidate has engaged in another debate. Heading into the 2024, Trump and Biden have, so far, agreed to debate each other twice: First, in June, and then again in September. Yet, the closer we get to debate time, the more likely it seems that Trump may leave Biden standing alone on the debate stage.