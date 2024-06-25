Why We're Getting Worried About Princess Anne
On June 24, 2024, it was announced that King Charles III's sister Princess Anne was hospitalized after a concerning incident. The princess royal was sent to the hospital with a concussion and other minor injuries, according to a Buckingham Palace statement. The statement also read, "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery." The palace said the incident occurred at Gatcombe Park, which is Anne's estate in Gloucestershire. However, they didn't describe what caused the injuries, though doctors revealed they may have been from being struck by a horse, either its legs or head.
The following day, more information was revealed that has us worried for Anne. According to The Telegraph, Anne's injuries caused some memory loss. Because of that, no one has been able to glean exactly what happened since Anne cannot remember the incident. Thankfully, her memory loss should not last forever, and it is believed she will be discharged later in the week.
Anne's husband had brief but positive updates about her
Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, rode in the ambulance with her to the hospital. On June 25, 2024, he visited Anne. Despite everything, she seems to be doing well. According to People, Laurence said, "She is recovering well, thank you." He expressed gratitude for the doctors and everyone who'd helped Anne so far and added, "We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal."
ITV journalist Chris Ship uploaded a video to X, formerly Twitter, which showed Laurence after his hospital visit. He spoke briefly about Anne's condition and said, "She's fine. Slow but sure." Those optimistic updates are good to hear and prove that Anne is a total boss. One person replied to Ship's tweet and said, "Horsewomen are made of sterner stuff."
Anne's injuries and hospitalization are the newest entry in the list of the British royal family's 2024 health issues, as King Charles III's first year as king has been marred with cancer diagnoses for himself, Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Sarah Ferguson.