Why We're Getting Worried About Princess Anne

On June 24, 2024, it was announced that King Charles III's sister Princess Anne was hospitalized after a concerning incident. The princess royal was sent to the hospital with a concussion and other minor injuries, according to a Buckingham Palace statement. The statement also read, "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery." The palace said the incident occurred at Gatcombe Park, which is Anne's estate in Gloucestershire. However, they didn't describe what caused the injuries, though doctors revealed they may have been from being struck by a horse, either its legs or head.

The following day, more information was revealed that has us worried for Anne. According to The Telegraph, Anne's injuries caused some memory loss. Because of that, no one has been able to glean exactly what happened since Anne cannot remember the incident. Thankfully, her memory loss should not last forever, and it is believed she will be discharged later in the week.