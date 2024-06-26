Keith Urban Only Has Eyes For One Thing In Nicole Kidman's Anniversary Post (& It's Not His Wife)
With the many heartbreaking celebrity splits out there, it's refreshing to see Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman carrying on strong after 18 years of marriage. Since the Hollywood duo tied the knot in 2006, Urban has named his nuptials to Kidman as one of greatest achievements of his life. Even so, a celebratory anniversary snapshot shows that the country singer still has enough room in his life for his other great love: His guitar. On June 25, 2024, Urban and Kidman shared the same idyllic photo to their respective Instagram pages to commemorate their 18 years together. "Forever," Kidman captioned the post, adding a heart emoji. "#happyanniversary."
The background of the photo is made up of a beautiful body of water while Kidman lays sprawled on a low stone wall with her eyes contentedly closed in the forefront. Urban sits next to his wife, looking down, not at his beautiful partner, but at the trusty guitar in his hands. As the New Zealand native has established himself as one of the best guitar players of his generation, the musical pose is pretty on-brand for him. While we joke that Urban only has eyes for his guitar, no one can accuse the country singer of not honoring his wife with his musical talents.
Keith Urban uses his talent to celebrate his love for Nicole Kidman
Hollywood couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are no strangers to public displays of affection, with the music star frequently breaking out his guitar to honor his wife. Notably, Kidman has been a muse for Urban's music, with songs like "Got It Right This Time," "Gemini," and "Once in a Lifetime" taking inspiration from their relationship. "The Fighter," which Urban released in 2016 with Carrie Underwood, similarly speaks to all the hardships the couple has made it through.
"It was a very quick song to write," he told People. "Because I literally just thought about Nic and I, and our relationship at the beginning and some of the things that we'd said." Urban even shared a YouTube video of him and Kidman singing the song to one another in the car, with his wife taking over Underwood's parts. While this lands for some as another publicly captured awkward moment from Urban, it's still a testament to the couple's heartwarming relationship.
Urban has also publicly serenaded his wife a few times, during which Kidman hasn't been shy about joining in. An old clip shared to TikTok from an album release event shows Urban signing and playing "Parallel Hearts" to the "Big Little Lies" actor in front of a small crowd. Seated on stage, Kidman grabbed a free mic a few times to join in on the singing, sharing in on the musical expression of love. So, even if Urban is a little preoccupied by his guitar sometimes, at least Kidman doesn't seem to mind.