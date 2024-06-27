A Timeline Of The Drama Between Taylor Swift And Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl and Taylor Swift beefing almost certainly was not on anybody's 2024 bingo card. Alas, something bitter has apparently come to pass between the two musical powerhouses, and now the drama has the loyal fanbases of both artists in a chokehold.

In June 2024, things boiled over in a big way when the Foo Fighters frontman made some cheeky remarks about Swift during a concert. It was an audacious move on Grohl's part, given Swifties' reputation for going after anyone who dares to say a word against their high priestess. What's more, up until that point, Grohl, who has long been called the "nicest guy in rock and roll," seemed to get on swimmingly Swift.

So, why did Mr. Nice Guy call out the reigning princess off concert ticket sales? Only time will tell. However, for now, we can dig into the pair's backstory to try to piece together what happened here. Here's how Dave Grohl and Taylor Swift's friendly relationship seemingly turned sour.

