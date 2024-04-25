Donald Trump Jr.'s Awkward Tribute To Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Nothing says romance quite like... giving a shout-out to your haters? Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle took to social media to celebrate their sixth anniversary on April 24, 2024, and the internet quickly noticed something a little uncomfortable about their posts to one another. Despite this being their fourth anniversary as fiances – the couple got engaged on New Year's 2020 – the pair looked a bit awkward together.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle both shared multiple photos of one another at political events, posing at house parties, and enjoying the outdoors. But one Instagram user pointed out on Trump Jr.'s post, "What an uncomfortable looking couple." Another commented on the similarities between Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s stepmother, Melania Trump. "I have to notice that your Dad and you have the same taste for ladies," the user said. "Your love reminds me of Melania (unreal)."

For others, the problem was less about how the couple looked and more about what they said to one another in their anniversary posts. Or, more specifically, what Trump Jr. said to Guilfoyle.