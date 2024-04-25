Donald Trump Jr.'s Awkward Tribute To Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Nothing says romance quite like... giving a shout-out to your haters? Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle took to social media to celebrate their sixth anniversary on April 24, 2024, and the internet quickly noticed something a little uncomfortable about their posts to one another. Despite this being their fourth anniversary as fiances – the couple got engaged on New Year's 2020 – the pair looked a bit awkward together.
Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle both shared multiple photos of one another at political events, posing at house parties, and enjoying the outdoors. But one Instagram user pointed out on Trump Jr.'s post, "What an uncomfortable looking couple." Another commented on the similarities between Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s stepmother, Melania Trump. "I have to notice that your Dad and you have the same taste for ladies," the user said. "Your love reminds me of Melania (unreal)."
For others, the problem was less about how the couple looked and more about what they said to one another in their anniversary posts. Or, more specifically, what Trump Jr. said to Guilfoyle.
It seemed strange that Donald Trump Jr. would mention haters in an anniversary post
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle's anniversary posts might have been similar in photo content, but their captions were notably different. Guilfoyle laid on the sentimentality with her post, calling Trump Jr. "my best friend and my soulmate." Trump Jr., on the other hand, took an opportunity to call out his critics. "Thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way," the former White House advisor wrote.
"Another Trump playing the poor victim, even when he's trying to write something romantic," one user commented. "You are so obsessed at being a victim that you even have to post an anniversary picture with the subject being other people," wrote another. "You need to grow up mentally and fast." One Instagram user compared Trump Jr.'s caption to something his father, former President Donald Trump, might write. "Such a romantic sentiment," they commented. "You really are DJT son no doubt!"
This isn't the first time the controversial couple has sparked intense online debates about whether or not they're happy — or, in the case of these "opposites attract" photos, even compatible — and it likely won't be the last. But maybe next time, Trump Jr. can spend a little more time talking about his future bride and less about their "haters."