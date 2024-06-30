Inside HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Friendship With Ty Pennington

If you've ever been sucked into watching house renovations on TV (and we've all been there), you know who Alison Victoria and Ty Pennington are. Victoria, an interior designer by trade, crashed through walls on DIY's "Kitchen Crashers" from 2011-2016, did guest-stints on Travel Channel's "Hotel Impossible," then shifted to HGTV where she's appeared on "Rock the Block," "Ugliest House in America," and headlined her own show, "Windy City Rehab."

Pennington started as a spiky-haired carpenter on his first TLC show, "Trading Spaces," from 2000-2004 (he returned for episodes in 2018), then went mainstream when he took on the role of host for ABC's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" from 2003-2012. He moved to Food Channel for "American Diner Revival" in 2015, and with a few other pit stops along the way, eventually landed at HGTV as a craftsman and designer with his own show, "Ty Breaker." And that's where he and Victoria first combined forces.

The designer was invited to do an episode of Pennington's show in 2020, where the two competed against each other to win a family's vote on their renovations. They hit it off, and Victoria appeared twice more on "Ty Breaker." Realizing they had a good thing going, HGTV tapped the stars to team up for "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge" in 2023, and for "Battle on the Beach," where they've been mentoring house renovators since 2021. But Pennington and Victoria don't just get along when the cameras are rolling — they also have a close friendship in real life.

