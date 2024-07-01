Prince Albert And Princess Charlene Interactions That Made People Uncomfortable

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene wed on July 1, 2011, in a spectacular multi-day ceremony that was complete with two live concerts, an open house at the palace, and a light show over the bay. Before this blow-out event, however, Charlene and Albert thought it would be a good idea to sit down with Euronews' Isabelle Kumar to talk about the upcoming ceremony.

Unfortunately for them and everyone watching, the interview was uncomfortable. Sitting side by side on an embroidered beige sofa, Albert and Charlene looked less like a newly engaged couple than work colleagues. Throughout the sit-down, Albert and Charlene's body language indicated unhappiness. The duo exchanged very little eye contact and almost no physical affection. With a solid six inches of space between them, their body language didn't exactly say "prince and princess in love." Instead, it screamed "corporate luncheon."

Royal watchers definitely noticed this strange dynamic. One fan took to the interview's YouTube comments section to write, "They don't look like they are in love with each other. Just look at other royalties when they give engagement interviews." Another fan commented, "See how far apart they are seated ????" This episode made some members of the public wonder whether or not the couple was really in it for the long haul.

