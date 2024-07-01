Prince Albert And Princess Charlene Interactions That Made People Uncomfortable
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are known for their deep pockets, charitable work — and rumors about their marriage. Since the royal couple tied the knot in 2011, Albert and Charlene have found themselves defending their relationship time and time again. Albert has been accused of fathering a royal love child with a Brazilian woman living in Italy, and Charlene has been notably absent from royal events. One of Albert's former aides claimed to have helped him find an apartment where he might have met with a special friend. The same aide also told Le Monde that Albert had to offer hush money to a close female acquaintance. Albert has denied these claims.
Because of these rumors, royal fans have felt uncomfortable with a number of the prince and princess' public interactions. Albert and Charlene have vehemently denied that anything was "off" about their relationship. "I find the rumors draining and exhausting. I simply cannot understand where they come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split," she told News24. However, even as the couple has insisted that there is nothing wrong, royal watchers are not so sure.
The couple's cold pre-wedding interview
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene wed on July 1, 2011, in a spectacular multi-day ceremony that was complete with two live concerts, an open house at the palace, and a light show over the bay. Before this blow-out event, however, Charlene and Albert thought it would be a good idea to sit down with Euronews' Isabelle Kumar to talk about the upcoming ceremony.
Unfortunately for them and everyone watching, the interview was uncomfortable. Sitting side by side on an embroidered beige sofa, Albert and Charlene looked less like a newly engaged couple than work colleagues. Throughout the sit-down, Albert and Charlene's body language indicated unhappiness. The duo exchanged very little eye contact and almost no physical affection. With a solid six inches of space between them, their body language didn't exactly say "prince and princess in love." Instead, it screamed "corporate luncheon."
Royal watchers definitely noticed this strange dynamic. One fan took to the interview's YouTube comments section to write, "They don't look like they are in love with each other. Just look at other royalties when they give engagement interviews." Another fan commented, "See how far apart they are seated ????" This episode made some members of the public wonder whether or not the couple was really in it for the long haul.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's extremely awkward wedding kiss
In the days leading up to Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's wedding, rumors swirled around Monaco. French publication Le Journal du Dimanche reported that Charlene had gotten cold feet after learning that Albert was not the man she thought he was. Per the outlet, Charlene even tried returning to her native South Africa. The Prince's Palace of Monaco denied these allegations.
Even so, when the day of Albert and Charlene's civil ceremony came rolling around, royal watchers were eager to see if the couple would actually go through with the event. In the end, the prince and princess did say "I do." They commemorated their union with what was surely meant to be a romantic kiss on the palace balcony. Unfortunately, however, this moment probably caused more harm than good with respect to their public image.
Tabloids were quick to point out that Charlene seemed anything but relaxed during the kiss. Albert, meanwhile, seemingly forgot to close his eyes. The Daily Mail called the exchange "uneasy." Royal fans were also quick to jump in with their two cents. "I thought Charlene's public display of affection for Albert on the balcony was cringeworthy," wrote one fan on The Royal Forums. "He kisses with this eyes open, huh?" noted another. "That's ... unusual."
Princess Charlene's post-nuptial tears
On July 2, 2011, Prince Albert and Prince Charlene wed a second time, as per the rules of Napoleonic Code. Following the legally binding civil ceremony of the previous day, the couple said "I do" once more in a religious ceremony held in the historic Prince's Palace of Monaco. It was at the end of this second wedding that Charlene officially became Princess of Monaco. However, royal watchers noticed that the newly minted princess hardly seemed happy to be stepping into her new role.
When the religious ceremony came to an end, Charlene promptly burst into tears. Albert, meanwhile, failed to comfort her. At the time, the New York Post dubbed Charlene "the prisoner princess," claiming that she was not shedding tears of joy on the big day. A similar report from the Daily Mail criticized Albert for failing to step in while his bride was crying.
Royal fans were no more impressed by this uncomfortable moment. One took to the Daily Mail's comments section, writing of Charlene: "She's a bird in a gilded cage. Or a prisoner. Whichever way you want to spin it. It's still a tragedy and will only get worse." Another added, "To all of those who seem to think Charlene is just 'overcome with joy' on her wedding day, can you please then explain the expressions on Prince Albert's face?"
The prince's public apology for his 'inconsistencies'
As if everything surrounding the royal wedding was not awkward enough, Prince Albert wrapped up the event with a groom's speech that left much to be desired. "Charlene, thank you for putting up with my very busy schedule," Albert said in front of a crowd of glamorously dressed wedding guests. "With my absences sometimes, with my inconsistencies and idiosyncrasies. But you are a wonderful, sometimes patient, woman with me."
If Albert thought that the world would remember this speech as a romantic declaration towards Princess Charlene, he was sorely mistaken. The comments section of a YouTube video that captured this moment was flooded with fan reactions — and not all of them were positive. "He is a putz," wrote one royal watcher. "That's the worst groom speech I've ever heard." Another chimed in, "Prince Albert of Monaco would have done better to have said nothing at all instead of having given this disastrous tribute ... to his new bride."
Most fans seemed concerned with Albert's use of the word "inconsistencies," as he never really clarified what that meant. "Inconsistencies?!? I think he meant 'infidelities,'" claimed one YouTube user. Another agreed, writing, "Inconsistencies??? Because he's too busy sleeping [with] other women." Regardless of whether or not Albert was ever unfaithful Princess Charlene, he probably should have left his groom's speech at home.
Prince Albert's 66th birthday celebration
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlène, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend Prince Albert II's 66th birthday celebrations, at The Prince's Palace in Monaco 🎂 -March 14th 2024.— Royalchildren_Europe (@royalchildren_) March 17, 2024
.#PrinceAlbert #PrincessCharlene #PrinceJacques #PrincessGabriella pic.twitter.com/E1III1sDxL
On March 14, 2024, Prince Albert celebrated his 66th birthday in front of the whole principality of Monaco. Standing beside his wife, Princess Charlene, and their royal twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Albert cut an impressive tiered cake decorated with Monaco's national colors, red and white. Crowds of local schoolchildren gathered for the occasion. As Albert greeted them from the balcony, they waves small Monegasque flags inscribed with the words, "Joyeux anniversaire," or "Happy birthday" in French.
Even in light of this happy event, however, some royal fans worried that Charlene did not seem as joyful as the rest of the crowd. In one of the official event photos shared to the palace's Instagram, the princess stands beside her husband on the balcony with a slightly forlorn look on her face. Noting what seemed to be Charlene's unhappy body language, royal watchers rushed to Reddit to discuss this unusual moment.
One fan wrote, "She's always cut such a sad figure. I've always felt sorry for her." Another added, "She looks so pained and empty. It's so evident all over her face and body language. She can't disguise it." Summing it all up, a royal observer stated, "She looks healthy but just miserable."
The 2024 Bal de la Rose
Ten days after Prince Albert's birthday party, the princely family of Monaco headed to the Bal de la Rose. At this disco-themed event, the stage was set for a night of fun. Charlene positively glittered in a shimmering silver pantsuit, while Albert looked dapper in his tuxedo. The iconic American artist Gloria Gaynor was set to perform. Additionally, the kitchens had prepared a 1980s-themed menu, complete with smoked salmon and truffle-stuffed chicken.
If Charlene had seemed forlorn at her husband's birthday the week before, she seemed in much better spirits on the night of the ball. Or at least, that was sometimes true. As noted by royal watchers on Reddit, Charlene seemed happy and relaxed ... whenever she was photographed without Albert. "Charlene is smiling," wrote one fan. "Less so when standing next to Albert. But still." Another commented, "I find pictures of her very distressing. She's a hostage in plain view and nobody is helping."
Of course, it's impossible to verify the rumors about Charlene's marriage. However, anyone with eyes could see that she was at least smiling at times on the night of the ball. We are glad that she had a fun night out, even if her happiness was arguably intermittent.