All The Times That Prince Albert And Princess Charlene Defended Their Relationship

If some royals, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, seem to be on the offense, Monaco's Prince Albert and Princess Charlene appear to be on the defense. As soon as they walked down the aisle in 2011, the Monegasque prince and princess got busy defending their relationship to the public. Thanks to rumors that Charlene had tried to flee the principality before the wedding, several European tabloids insisted that their marriage was all for show. Voici, a French outlet, even reported that the reason that Albert and Charlene stayed together was a top-secret contract — which promised the princess €12 million a year to stay on her husband's arm.

In response to these kinds of reports, the Grimaldis have insisted that they are truly in love. Whether through the palace, interviews, or people close to them, the couple has gone to the media over and over in an attempt to rectify their public image. Unfortunately, though, these efforts have proven challenging, as no amount of denial has seemed to bring the rumors to a halt. Even whispers about the couple's multi-million euro financial agreement reappeared in the news cycle — a full 11 years after the tidbit was first published.

Nevertheless, Albert and Charlene have not stopped trying to prove to the world that they are happy. Perhaps because of the press interest in their relationship — or maybe something deeper — the dynamic duo seems destined to defend their love story until the end.