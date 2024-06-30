Not Everyone Is Convinced Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Can Actually Sing
While Hollywood couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been acclimating to their empty nester status, their daughter, Lola Consuelos, has been establishing herself as a singer. The second of Ripa's three kids, Lola, born in 2001, has showed off her musical talent with the singles "Paranoia Silverlining," which features JO JO, "Divine Timing," and "Roles." The tracks, which can be streamed on all major platforms, highlight Lola's soft and jazzy vocals over R&B and pop-inspired beats.
As she's developed her music career, the NYU graduate has been cultivating her online presence on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, frequently sharing clips of song covers. While the feedback on the videos are overwhelmingly positive, some commenters have questioned the authenticity of the performances. "Need to hear you singing not lip synching to your songs," one Instagram user wrote about her "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter cover. "It just doesn't sound great."
Under her performance of "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac, one commenter said: "I feel this is AI generated. She sounds too computerized." Though fans of the up-and-coming vocalist have been quick to push back against such comments, it's possible that Lola is actually auto-tuning or lip-syncing in her musical covers, but she wouldn't be the only singer to do so.
The trend of lip-syncing and auto-tune online
Some internet users aren't convinced that the stunningly transformed Lola Consuelos is actually singing in her cover videos, a speculation that speaks to some larger online trends. On platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where short-form content has gained popularity, content creators have been called out for staging lip-synced or autotuned singing videos as if they were live.
This is a phenomenon discussed by Gabi Belle in the video "The Problem With Autotune on TikTok," with the YouTuber explaining that some singers edit the audio of their videos in a way that makes their singing voices sound unnaturally perfect. TikTok user @glernndevern similarly talked about the use of autotune in online videos, comparing edited and unedited versions of his own singing. However, instead of autotuning in post, some content creators simply lip sync to recorded versions of their songs, an occurrence talked about by TikToker @curlydaddy101.
Looking at Consuelos' singing videos, there does appear to be an unnatural reverb like the one mentioned by @glernndevern. The quality of the audio also seems curiously crisp and clear for live singing without any visible microphone, which may point to the possibility of lip-syncing. Overall, it does seem like commentators might be correct in suspecting that Consuelos' videos aren't completely authentic.
Lip-syncing doesn't make Lola a bad singer
If Lola Consuelos is actually sharing lip-synced singing videos, that doesn't necessarily mean that the young artist isn't a talented vocalist. According to Consuelos, she's been working towards a music career for a long time. "I've been making music since I was 14 years," she told People in 2022. "I'm at this point in my life where I really just want to get the ball rolling." On top of this long-time interest, Consuelos studied music and production at New York University, graduating in 2023. It was during her college career that she released her first single, "Paranoia Silverlinings," about which she told Billboard, "This was a song that I felt like sounded like me finally." Though her singles are obviously edited for release, they do showcase the jazzy and breathy qualities of Lola's voice that seem to appeal to so many online.
So, we don't doubt that Consuelos is talented, but her comment sections make it obvious that fans believe her online videos feature her natural, unedited voice. It's possible that Lola feels pressured to autotune her vocals or that she simply feels more confident releasing polished videos, but given the response, it does feel dishonest.