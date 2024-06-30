Not Everyone Is Convinced Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Consuelos Can Actually Sing

While Hollywood couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been acclimating to their empty nester status, their daughter, Lola Consuelos, has been establishing herself as a singer. The second of Ripa's three kids, Lola, born in 2001, has showed off her musical talent with the singles "Paranoia Silverlining," which features JO JO, "Divine Timing," and "Roles." The tracks, which can be streamed on all major platforms, highlight Lola's soft and jazzy vocals over R&B and pop-inspired beats.

As she's developed her music career, the NYU graduate has been cultivating her online presence on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, frequently sharing clips of song covers. While the feedback on the videos are overwhelmingly positive, some commenters have questioned the authenticity of the performances. "Need to hear you singing not lip synching to your songs," one Instagram user wrote about her "Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter cover. "It just doesn't sound great."

Under her performance of "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac, one commenter said: "I feel this is AI generated. She sounds too computerized." Though fans of the up-and-coming vocalist have been quick to push back against such comments, it's possible that Lola is actually auto-tuning or lip-syncing in her musical covers, but she wouldn't be the only singer to do so.

