Who Is Olivia Henson, The New Duchess Of Westminster?
Step aside, Daphne Bridgerton, there's a new fairy tale heroine on the block and her name is Olivia Henson. On June 7, 2024, the outrageously wealthy Duke of Westminster married an unknown bride. The newcomer to English high society has only been pictured briefly with her spouse and little is known about her private life.
However, her husband, Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, is one of the most talked-about nobles on that little island across the pond. Not only do the Grosvenors reportedly possess a personal fortune of £9.878 billion, but the duke himself has a close relationship with the highest family in the realm — King Charles III and his sons. Their bond is so close that the duke is a godfather to both Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, and Prince Harry's little boy, Prince Archie.
While it's unknown if the duke has introduced his wife to the little princes, it's clear that Henson is on her way to becoming a mainstay in the firmament of duchesses, ladies, and baronesses who orbit around the British royals. From summer garden parties to Christmas concerts, to charity engagements, and more, royal watchers would be smart to prepare themselves to see more and more of the newly married Duchess of Westminster in the future. In preparation for the duchess' new life in the spotlight, let's get familiar with Henson and get to know a bit more about her personality.
Olivia Henson has aristocratic origins
It's true that the paparazzi may not have spotted Olivia Henson sipping champagne with Princess Catherine at any society events in the past, but this newly-inaugurated duchess is not entirely brand new to noble circles. Although she has enjoyed a rather low-key life up until this point, the Henson family tree shows traces of aristocratic origins. So much for the "commoner turned duchess" headlines.
The Marquesses of Bristol and the Dukes of Rutland are just a few of the fancy names that are included in her family tree. Henson is also related to the Hoare family on her mother side. They are known to operate the oldest family-owned bank in the world. While they may be distant relatives, this lineage points to a life surrounded by money and privilege. If you ever asked yourself, "Who is the real-life family that inspired Succession?" then look no further, because it might just be Olivia Henson's extended brood. It seems this moneyed background has put Henson's family in a good position with her new in-laws, as her parents, Caroline and Rupert Henson, were pictured smiling alongside her new husband's mother, Natalia Grosvenor.
It's also been reported that Henson's uncle, Charles Wolrige Gordon, is a high-ranking member of the Scottish freemasons, an incredibly powerful, international secret society. Henson's immediate family, however, boast a bit more approachable job titles. Her father, Rupert, is a stockbroker, while her two siblings, Jasper and Emilia enjoy successful corporate careers.
Olivia Henson attended Marlborough College with Princess Eugenie
"Princess Training School" may not be a real place on the U.K. map, but it seems Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England, has those duties under control. Not only did Princess Catherine attend as a youngster, but it was also the school that educated both Princess Eugenie and the new Duchess of Westminster. In fact, Princess Eugenie and Olivia Henson were even classmates at the same time.
Henson was well-primed for her time at the boarding school, having previously studied Spanish and Italian at Trinity College, Dublin. As a youngster, she was also a pupil of The Dragon School, an independent prep academy in Oxford, England. What did she study there? Well, most likely what Emma Watson studied in school, as it's been reported that Henson and the Harry Potter alum were classmates. Classes included English literature, geography, advanced art, and more.
It was at Marlborough, though, where the Duchess of Westminster most likely cut her teeth on how to hobnob with the rich and famous. This is evident from the amount of old school mates invited to her big day. As guests trickled into the wedding ceremony on June 7, 2024, paparazzi caught sight of several "Marlburians" in attendance, which is what graduates of the elite private school have been nicknamed. This included, of course, Princess Eugenie, who donned a breezy olive green dress paired with a white, veiled fascinator for the summertime ceremony.
Olivia Henson was introduced to the Duke of Westminster through mutual friends
Prince William and Princess Catherine's relationship has been well-documented in the press, with tabloids printing account after account of how the two met and fell in love. But what about the new Duke and Duchess of Westminster's love story? Unsurprisingly, the two have kept their origin story close to the chest.
The duke and his bride were reportedly introduced by mutual friends in 2021. However, unlike their more famous counterparts, it was impossible for the duke and Henson to have met at school. While his future besties, Prince William and Prince Harry, attended the famed Eton College alongside other blue-blood boys, the duke attended the lesser-known Ellesmere College. The duke would then go on to earn a bachelor's degree from Newcastle University.
All the while, Olivia Henson was far away, studying at Trinity College in Dublin. So, if it wasn't their lab partners who set these two up, who could it have been? The obvious suspects were revealed in the sparkling guest list for the duke and duchess' nuptials, which included everyone from well-known royals to low-key millionaires. Considering the duke is a great friend of Prince Harry's, it's likely that the pals who played matchmaker are a part of the "Glosse Posse," a name given to the circle of aristo men who count Prince Harry and Prince William among their closest friends.
The Duke of Westminster proposed to Olivia Henson at Eaton Hall
Everything officially changed for Olivia Henson in April 2023 when Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, popped down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage. Almost overnight, the daughter of a stockbroker became known around the world as the woman who would become the new Duchess of Westminster. Although it might have been news all around the world, the reality of Henson and the duke's proposal sounds like it was a personal affair.
The location the duke chose for this big moment was his family home of Eaton Hall. This wasn't just any old duplex either, but an 11,000-acre estate that sprawls across the lands surrounding the city of Chester. While no photos of the proposal have been released, aerial shots of Eaton Hall suggest that the duke had multiple gardens, well-groomed lawns, and fountains to choose from when he was organizing his proposal.
The plot of land known as the Eaton Estate has belonged to the Grosvenor family since about the 1400s, but the four walls that house the family's jewels, grand pianos, and priceless paintings hasn't exactly stayed the same in all that time. The actual French chateaux inspired mansion that the duke and his family call home was first constructed in the 1600s and remains a private family residence. So, while Henson's moment might not make the list of the most over-the-top marriage proposals ever, it was certainly an intimate one.
Olivia Henson had a successful corporate career
While there is still much to learn about the new Duchess of Westminster, including her plans for charitable outreach and hopes for the future, one thing is clear: Olivia Henson was no damsel in distress waiting on a duke to save her. No, this modern woman enjoyed a successful career in the corporate world before deciding to settle down with her one and only.
As any good corporate employee, Henson has kept details of her employment off social media. However, some details have leaked to the public that show how the new noble climbed her way up the ladder. After graduating from university in 2016, Henson worked for a start-up company called Daily Dose, which specialized in cold-pressed juice. She started out as the head of business development, but eventually sought greener pastures at No 1 Rosemary Water Still, a bottled water company that sold speciality water with fresh rosemary extract to U.K. supermarkets.
It was at Belazu Ingredient Company, though, where the duchess seemed to carve out a lucrative career for herself. She was hired by the eco-friendly company in 2019 as an account manager and was listed as a senior account manager in 2022. The London-based business specialize in sourcing food products and keeping them on the shelves of U.K. supermarkets, such as Waitrose. Their speciality is condiment-style products and all-natural ingredients from Mediterranean countries, such as sour cherry molasses from the North African region or balsamic vinegar from Italy.
Olivia Henson seems passionate about the environment
Prince William does more than show up to parades and BAFTA red carpets. In reality, the prince is the head of The Royal Foundation, a development program for charities relating to environmental causes, mental health, and more. In the same vain, the Duke of Westminster has established his own organization, the Westminster Foundation. Following in his old friend's footsteps, it seems this nobleman has been using his wealth and visibility for good, awarding grants that benefit young people in his community.
Luckily for the duke, it seems that his new bride has also prioritized charitable efforts in her own life. Specifically, Olivia Henson's resume shows that she is passionate about helping the environment. The place where she thrived professionally is not just any old food supplier. Rather, Belazu is considered a B-Corp — aka a company that has been certified to reach high standards of environmental performance.
As a company that sells locally-sourced materials like olives and grains, having Belazu on one's resume is a calling card for the more environmentally-friendly folk out there. While only time will tell if Henson's influence will result in more eco-friendly work from Westminster Foundation, it seems the new duke and duchess are taking their roles as philanthropists seriously. A month before their wedding, the couple stopped by Chester Cathedral to visit with local charities and met with Cheshire Dance, Storyhouse, and Cathedral Music Trust.
All signs point to a low-key lifestyle
It was surely a sad day in the offices of the U.K. tabloids when it was discovered that the new Duchess of Westminster had zero presence on social media — meaning that there were absolutely no old photos or crazy house party snaps for journalists to comb through. However, what information could be mined from Olivia Henson's online presence told royal watchers that they were dealing with a woman who lived a low-key lifestyle.
Henson's first official portrait with her fiancé, Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, shows just how relaxed she is about her newfound fame. In the photo, Henson is wearing comfortable linen trousers, a slouchy turquoise top, and a simple, silver pendant necklace. Her long, brown hair is blowing in the wind, adding a touch of glamour, but Henson has kept her makeup look rather simple, opting for a glossy, natural complexion.
The duke has matched her vibes, opting for simple, black trousers and a breezy linen shirt in a royal blue color. In an interview with The Times, the Duke of Westminster's friend said, that "Hughie," as he is known to his friends, is "quite low-key." The unnamed blue blood went on to say, "He takes his roles very seriously, but when he's not working he's relaxed." Based on her impressive employment history and the photo released to announce their engagement, it seems that the duke's future bride shares both his strong worth ethic and his low-maintenance attitude.
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster were wed at Chester Cathedral
It was the social event of the year when Olivia Henson finally wed the Duke of Westminster. The nuptials took place at Chester Cathedral, a church located close to the Grosvenor family's seat of Eaton Hall. The old English aesthetic of the church lent itself nicely to the vintage-inspired ceremony, which saw the former London-based couple scaling back the pomp and circumstance for a classic, sophisticated affair.
The bride kicked things off by arriving in a 1930s Bentley with her father, Rupert Henson, by her side. The brunette beauty wore a simple, satin gown with a scalloped neckline. Her hair was worn in a classy up-do, which allowed for her veil to take center stage. In fact, the embroidered veil fixed firmly in Henson's braided bun was inspired by a family heirloom — the veil her great-great-grandmother wore at her own wedding back in the 1880s.
Henson's dress was the brainchild of London-based designer Emma Victoria Payne, but the surprise tiara she wore during the big shindig was much older, having been created in 1906. The Faberge Myrtle Leaf Tiara was lent to Henson by the women in her new family, as multiple brides in the Grosvenor family have also worn it on their big day. It's also been reported that the cathedral was decorated with birch trees and what appeared to be an endless amount of flower decorations, with highlights of rose and campanula.
Olivia Henson will be calling Cheshire, England her home
One of Taylor Swift's most tragic lyrics ever includes the line "So long, London," where the singer bids adieu to her long-time British boyfriend, but for the new Duchess of Westminster, saying "So long, London" means that she'll be saying yes to a lifetime of love with her husband, far away from the busy English capital. Although both Olivia Henson and the duke have called London home for many years now, it seems their high-profile marriage has ushered in a desire for a change in post code.
While touring Chester Cathedral a month before their nuptials, the lovebirds spoke about their plans to relocate to the city following their wedding. Raised in Eaton Hall, not far from the city, the duke told The Standard, "We've obviously got a long association with the cathedral as a family." The duke who grew up with three older sisters, went on to say, "We were here for my father's memorial, my sister's wedding and every Remembrance Sunday that I can attend is here."
Henson seemed excited about the move as well, telling The Standard, "It's obviously a place where we will live." The duchess spoke openly about her big plans for the future, telling journalists, "We'll be building our lives together and we're slowly transitioning to move up from London and be much more permanent here and really putting roots down. So yes, it was a really easy decision in the end."
Olivia Henson has a new noble title
Much was gained following Olivia Henson and the Duke of Westminster's star-studded wedding. Not only did the young aristocrat receive a new last name, a life-changing fortune, and an impressive amount of press attention, but Henson was also the recipient of a new title. She will no longer be filling out her doctor's forms with "Miss Olivia Henson," as the married woman will now be referred to as Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster.
The title was previously held by Henson's mother-in-law, Natalia Grosvenor. However, unlike titles like King of England, this new bride luckily doesn't have to wait until her mother-in-law dies to consider herself a true member of the British aristocracy. Now officially married to the Duke of Westminster, Henson is the new lady of the manor over at Eaton Hall and the new duchess on the royal block.
While television shows like "Bridgerton" might have fans thinking that nobility is all about society gossip and match-making, Henson's past tells us that she will most likely use her new title for good — increasing her philanthropic outreach and supporting the local community in her new home of Chester, England. Having inherited his own title at age 25 following the tragic death of his father, the duke will be able to guide his new wife. With a net worth of around £10 billion, Henson will need all the help she can get navigating this new chapter of her life.