Who Is Olivia Henson, The New Duchess Of Westminster?

Step aside, Daphne Bridgerton, there's a new fairy tale heroine on the block and her name is Olivia Henson. On June 7, 2024, the outrageously wealthy Duke of Westminster married an unknown bride. The newcomer to English high society has only been pictured briefly with her spouse and little is known about her private life.

Advertisement

However, her husband, Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, is one of the most talked-about nobles on that little island across the pond. Not only do the Grosvenors reportedly possess a personal fortune of £9.878 billion, but the duke himself has a close relationship with the highest family in the realm — King Charles III and his sons. Their bond is so close that the duke is a godfather to both Prince William's eldest son, Prince George, and Prince Harry's little boy, Prince Archie.

While it's unknown if the duke has introduced his wife to the little princes, it's clear that Henson is on her way to becoming a mainstay in the firmament of duchesses, ladies, and baronesses who orbit around the British royals. From summer garden parties to Christmas concerts, to charity engagements, and more, royal watchers would be smart to prepare themselves to see more and more of the newly married Duchess of Westminster in the future. In preparation for the duchess' new life in the spotlight, let's get familiar with Henson and get to know a bit more about her personality.

Advertisement