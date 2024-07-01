The Strange Pizza Commercial Donald And Ivana Trump Made After Their Divorce
Donald Trump was married twice before he tied the knot with Melania Trump. The late Ivana Trump was Donald's first ex-wife, and the duo married in 1977. They had three children together: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. However, Donald reportedly cheated on Ivana with Marla Maples, and there was lots of media coverage on that affair. Ivana filed for divorce in 1990 because of the infidelity, and everything was finalized by 1992. In 1993, Donald and Maples had their daughter Tiffany Trump and got married.
Maples and Donald stayed together until 1997. However, in 1995, Donald and Ivana reunited for something strange: a Pizza Hut commercial. The odd advertisement has been uploaded to YouTube and was evidently trying to capitalize on how dramatic and public Donald and Ivana's divorce proceedings were. In it, Donald is seen adjusting his bowtie and says, "Do you really think this is the right thing for us to be doing?" Ivana replies, "What will people think?"
"Let 'em talk!" Donald says, before they gaze into each other's eyes. "It's wrong, isn't it?" he adds. "But it feels so right," Ivana says. The duo then dig into a Pizza Hut pizza, eating it from the crust due to the cheesy stuffed crust the commercial was supposed to be advertising. At the end, Ivana asks for the final slice. Donald alludes to their drawn-out divorce proceedings when he quips, "Actually, you're only entitled to half."
Did Ivana get half in the divorce?
A year after the Pizza Hut advertisement, Ivana Trump and Donald Trump's divorce was referenced by Ivana when she played herself in "The First Wives Club." Her infamous motto about divorce was from that movie, when Ivana tells the main characters, "Ladies, remember: Don't get mad. Get everything!" (via YouTube). After their messy, public divorce, Ivana did get a lot from Donald. It started when she wasn't too happy with the initial terms of that final prenuptial or nuptial agreement she signed (reportedly, she signed four).
The terms of that agreement said Ivana would receive $25 million and one large property in Connecticut, per The New York Times. An article in People also claimed that agreement would provide Ivana with custody of Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump; child support; spousal support; and some time out of the year in Donald's Mar-a-Lago property. Apparently, that wasn't enough, with her attorney calling the deal "unconscionable and fraudulent" (via Newsweek). According to a Vanity Fair piece written in the throes of the divorce drama, Ivana wanted 50% of Donald's assets instead and sued him for it. Despite the "half" punchline in their Pizza Hut commercial, Ivana didn't walk away with that much, due to Donald's own financial struggles.
Ivana didn't wait to get more money from Donald because of his debts
The 1991 New York Times article shared the details of Ivana Trump and Donald Trump's divorce settlement. Ivana's legal team initially valued Donald's assets at equaling $5 billion, and that's what she was fighting for half of. However, that number wasn't accurate, with Donald's assets reportedly being worth less. His debts were also piling up, so Ivana jumped at the chance to take what she could get.
As for what they decided on, the article claimed, "She gets $14 million, a 45-room Greenwich, Conn., mansion, an apartment in the Trump Plaza, and the use of the 118-room Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida for one month a year." Ivana was also set to receive $650,000 yearly for child support.
Despite the contentiousness of their divorce proceedings, Ivana told the New York Post in 2016, "Donald took the divorce as a businessman. And he had to negotiate and he had to win. Once the financial part was settled, we're friendly." The couple evidently didn't mind poking fun at themselves in the Pizza Hut commercial. Prior to that, Donald also hit the big screen in 1992's "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" for a brief cameo — although the film's star Macaulay Culkin is on board with replacing Trump's cameo with his own.