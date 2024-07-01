The Strange Pizza Commercial Donald And Ivana Trump Made After Their Divorce

Donald Trump was married twice before he tied the knot with Melania Trump. The late Ivana Trump was Donald's first ex-wife, and the duo married in 1977. They had three children together: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. However, Donald reportedly cheated on Ivana with Marla Maples, and there was lots of media coverage on that affair. Ivana filed for divorce in 1990 because of the infidelity, and everything was finalized by 1992. In 1993, Donald and Maples had their daughter Tiffany Trump and got married.

Maples and Donald stayed together until 1997. However, in 1995, Donald and Ivana reunited for something strange: a Pizza Hut commercial. The odd advertisement has been uploaded to YouTube and was evidently trying to capitalize on how dramatic and public Donald and Ivana's divorce proceedings were. In it, Donald is seen adjusting his bowtie and says, "Do you really think this is the right thing for us to be doing?" Ivana replies, "What will people think?"

"Let 'em talk!" Donald says, before they gaze into each other's eyes. "It's wrong, isn't it?" he adds. "But it feels so right," Ivana says. The duo then dig into a Pizza Hut pizza, eating it from the crust due to the cheesy stuffed crust the commercial was supposed to be advertising. At the end, Ivana asks for the final slice. Donald alludes to their drawn-out divorce proceedings when he quips, "Actually, you're only entitled to half."

