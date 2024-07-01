Michelle Obama's Stunning Hair Transformation
Michelle Obama isn't just a former first lady of the United States; she's a bona fide icon. As the wife of Barack Obama, Michelle was and continues to be an incredibly prominent public figure. Her husband, of course, made history when he became the first Black president in 2008; Michelle also made history as the first Black first lady. The lawyer and published author didn't rest on her laurels when her husband was in office. Rather, she used her platform to promote healthy eating habits for school-aged kids and lent her support to military families.
As if her resume wasn't impressive enough, Michelle also happens to be a tastemaker. Her sartorial moves have made waves — in a good way — both while she was in the White House and in the years that followed. Not only is her sense of style enough to turn heads, but her hair evolution has been a true testament to how personality can shine through when we use our crowning glory to our advantage.
Michelle has sported numerous styles over the years, from short, sleek and voluminous bobs to braids, high ponytails, and more. It's always a pleasure to see what 'do she rocks next, so let's take a look (and pay homage) to her incredible evolution.
Michelle Obama's '80s-inspired blowout
In 2004, Barack Obama still had a little ways to go before he made it to America's top position, but he was still making waves in the political world. The young politician appeared alongside Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention at the Fleet Center in Boston in July of that year. There was no denying that even then, as a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate in Illinois, Barack had something about him — and so did Michelle. They looked unified as they waved to the crowd and appeared trustworthy and reliable. It's these qualities that ultimately saw them both ascend through the ranks, but we also can't underestimate the power of a strong look.
Michelle wore a satin pinstripe shirt for the event, accentuating the bold, formal outfit with a big pearl necklace. Her hair is what really stole the show. Blown out in a voluminous, '80s-inspired bob, Michelle was giving power-chic. The style beautifully accentuated her features while also showing off her simple earrings. Pundits should have known from this picture alone that the Obamas were both destined for greatness — it was simply a matter of time.
As for her hair color, Michelle kept it natural with a rich, chocolate brown hue. While highlights were very much in vogue in the '00s, the future first lady steered clear of that trend. Instead, she kept the shade timeless and classic.
The future first lady's pushed-back bob
There's so much we could say about the stunning transformation of Michelle Obama – and not just when it comes to her style. From lawyer to wife and mother to first lady and author, she's passed every test with flying colors. It's interesting to think that when this photograph was taken in 2005 at the swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, neither Michelle nor her husband, Barack Obama, would know how the next few years would shape history. At the time, Barack was the fifth Black senator in American history; by the end of the decade, he would be president.
As for Michelle's style, she stayed true to the short, voluminous bob, pulling it back from her face to let her smile break through. The pearl earrings she wore worked well with the bright pink of her pussy-bow shirt, giving her the kind of glow that former first lady Jackie Kennedy might have given off. When we talk about star quality, this is it — it's clear that Michelle had the likability, style prowess, and determination to carry herself through the next few years, no matter how testing they may be at times. She would largely stick to this hairstyle in the years that followed, though she would begin to switch it up slightly and become more playful as time passed.
Michelle Obama rocked chic layers in 2007
2007 was a big year for the Obamas. Barack Obama was already managing to become a well-known figure in politics thanks to two previously released books and an already-glowing career. But this year, he upped the ante, declaring at the Old State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois, that he would officially be gunning for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination the following year. Things were finally in motion, and his dedicated wife, Michelle Obama, was there every step of the way. Pictured here intently listening to her husband give a talk at a middle school in Waterloo, Iowa, Michelle can be seen rocking a slightly different hairdo than she had done in previous years.
Though the cut was still voluminous, Michelle had choppier layers added in to give it an edgier, more modern look. The style is altogether more interesting and very of-the-moment considering the trends that were circulating at the time. Whether she knew it or not, Michelle was already making it known that she would be one to watch in the style stakes. She paired the hairstyle with a big statement necklace, matching earrings, and a simple sweater. She wasn't the first lady yet, but she was already stealing our hearts.
A sleek of-the-moment bob
Let's fast-forward two years into 2010. By this point, Michelle and Barack Obama had officially been in the White House for a few months. After a successful campaign saw Barack scoop the presidency in 2009, there was no stopping these two powerhouses. Perhaps because of her newfound position and all of the eyes that were on her, Michelle underwent somewhat of a hair makeover. Her blowout became a little more refined, and she opted for a sleeker look that elevated her whole style. The gorgeous chocolate brown color remained, but the shorter layers were banished in favor of a more demure, classic look that Jacqueline Kennedy would've envied.
For the St. Patrick's Day Reception in the East Room of the White House in March 2010, Michelle decided to wear a green gown emblazoned with black sequins and matching green eyeshadow. Her bob, fast becoming her trademark at this point, was perfectly coiffed, sitting just around her jawline. There aren't many people who would be able to pull this style off, but it suits her face shape down to the ground.
It was the very beginning of her journey as America's first lady, but Michelle was off to a flying start. Things were only going to get better, with more and more people turning to her for both style and lifestyle inspiration.
Michelle Obama's flawless low bun
We may have a whole list of the most inappropriate outfits worn by Michelle Obama, but back when she was in the White House, the first lady largely played it safe. That's not to say that her looks were ever dull or boring, but she certainly branched out a bit in the years that followed her exit. While she was at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Michelle was often spotted wearing sweet dresses that suited her position as one of America's most prominent and influential women. Pictured here on July 4, 2013, Michelle can be seen walking with Barack Obama to host a barbecue for military heroes and their families. While her choice of outfit is on-point and breathtaking, it's Michelle's hairdo that really steals the show.
The mom of two swept her tresses into a low bun with a side part, which looked effortlessly pretty and chic. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is also a fan of this style, which pulls all of the hair neatly away from the face to accentuate features while also remaining fashionable. The style worked well with the rest of the summer aesthetic, making this (at least, in our opinion) one of Michelle's best White House looks.
By this point, the first lady was also a fan of minimalistic jewelry, steering away from the chunkier necklaces she once wore in the '00s. And she avoided it for good reason — the rest of this look deserved the attention.
Stylish waves with a new color
By the time 2015 rolled around, Michelle and Barack Obama were gearing up for yet another monumental change in their lives. The end of their second term in office was approaching, bringing Barack's presidency to a close. With no option to strive for a third term, the Obamas were on their way out whether they liked it or not, but they weren't wasting any of the precious time they had left. In 2015, Michelle took to the stage at the National Alliance to End Homelessness Annual Conference in Washington, D.C., to call attention to the number of unhoused veterans in America.
Michelle had switched up her style somewhat in the years prior to this event, but here, it's interesting to note that she had begun to play with color. In her early days of being in the public eye, Michelle largely stayed away from doing anything too adventurous, but this eventually came to an end. Around this time, Michelle lightened her locks by adding some light brown and caramel-colored streaks that caught the light in all the right ways. The choice of loose curls also created a softer effect, adding more movement to the style while also staying true to classic roots.
Though this look was some years ago, it would be just as in fashion now as it was then, making this an enduring choice for the former first lady.
Michelle Obama opts for long layers in 2017
The year after exiting the White House in 2017, Michelle Obama did not fade into obscurity. She was still a woman on a mission. In October of that year, she sat down with David Letterman at The Streicker Center for a special evening centered around her. The sold-out New York event proved that Michelle wasn't done with the public just yet. She looked incredible for the occasion, wearing a striking black and white geometric dress. Her hair was worn in longer, loose tresses this time, the years of her trademark bob seemingly over as she started this new phase in her life. Michelle stuck to a deep brown at the roots but lightened the ends.
The playful hairdo was on-point and gave Michelle, then in her mid-50s, a youthful appearance that matched her beautifully done makeup and flawless skin. To say that she has aged gracefully is an understatement, not least because she's committed to a sharp aesthetic. Life for Michelle Obama changed since leaving the White House, but her style score remained consistent.
Michelle Obama's natural curls rule
2019 was the year Michelle Obama really let loose with her style. She debuted a head full of voluminous, curly hair with highlights. Jaws dropped when the former first lady revealed the look on X, formerly known as Twitter. As Refinery29 noted at the time, a number of fans reposted Michelle's tweet and mentioned how much they loved her hair. "I jumped out of bed and started shouting when I saw Michelle Obama rocking those curls at #EssenceFest," wrote one user. "Ever since those gold boots on the book tour, I should've known that Queen was not playing with us in 2019."
The beautifully highlighted curls were clearly a fan favorite, but according to her hairstylist Yene Damtew, we were all late to the party. "Mrs. Obama tends to wear her curls often, but she isn't in the public eye as often as she was while in office," they explained to the publication. Damtew also revealed the secret to Michelle's stunning locks: "We do a little bit of everything when it comes to her hair: weaves and natural. To protect her hair when having lighter blonde highlights, like this, we use some extensions to protect the integrity and health of her hair."
Perhaps because of the reaction she got, Michelle wore her hair in this style frequently throughout the year. Pictured here at the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology in October of that year, Michelle can be seen letting her curls do the talking.
Perfect loose curls for 2020
2020 was a wild year for the entire world, and the public looked to important figures to help us stay calm and collected. Having to stay at home for months on end wasn't on anyone's to-do list, but it had to be done for obvious reasons. While rules were starting to relax a little by August, many large-scale events were still being held virtually, including the Democratic National Convention. Many of the speakers dialed in from their laptops, including Michelle Obama. Of course, Michelle didn't let the fact that she was at home impact her outfit for the day. The rest of us were home in sweats and messy buns, but Michelle was fully dressed — and her hair was on point.
For this event, Michelle wore big, loose waves around her shoulders, which looked sleek and effortless. The curls were pulled back slightly from her face to show off the big '00s-style hoops and a simple necklace. As for her makeup, Michelle opted for a little smokey eye, dramatic lashes, and a glossy lip, which worked perfectly with her brown satin shirt. Even though it was a virtual event, Michelle still kept up appearances, and that's part of the reason she'll always be the first lady of fashion.
Michelle Obama does something totally different
Though we've looked back on her hairstyles in a playful and fun manner, there's a sad truth behind Michelle Obama's strategic White House hairstyles. During a conversation with RevoltTV in 2022, Michelle admitted that her sleek bob and play-safe hairstyles weren't just down to preference. As she explained at the event, she purposefully chose to avoid traditional Black hairstyles, such as braids. "We were the first [Black family in the White House]. And I was like, first of all, they've got to get used to us," she said. "When we did a fist bump with each other, they turned that into a terrorist act. Who needs the hassle?"
Michelle felt it necessary to straighten her hair in order to keep the peace, she shared in a heartbreaking but very candid confession. It makes sense then that after her husband Barack Obama exited America's top job, she began to feel comfortable expressing herself once more, which is largely why we see her experimenting with different styles — and looking incredible while doing it. That same year, Michelle went on her own tour, stopping off at The Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, in December. She wore her braided hair high on her head, with some braids loosely framing her face. Michelle looked youthful and breezy, and her all-leather outfit was a bold and well-made choice.
A beautiful ponytail means business
We don't know what we love most about this look: the dress, the shoes, or Michelle Obama's hair. This ensemble wasn't for a formal political event or another on-stage speaking role (of which there have been many over the years). This time, Michelle was out to have a fun day alongside her other half, former President Barack Obama. The pair attended the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. As they watched Novak Djokovic and Alexandre Muller duke it out on the court, the pair could be seen laughing and joking with each other and clapping along with the crowd.
Michelle paired her denim midi dress with a cropped cardigan, and her braided hair was pulled back into a high ponytail to show off her chunky silver earrings. No matter who won the match that day, we do know that Michelle won the best-dressed award.
Michelle Obama rocks a power pony in 2024
There's no doubt that Barack Obama's other half is having more fun with her fashion than ever in the last few years. It's saddening and maddening that she felt so limited style-wise while in the White House, and it seems the former first lady is making up for lost time. Her autonomy could have been one of the things Michelle Obama missed most about life before fame, but regardless, we love to see her living it up now that she's out of the political sphere. In 2024, Michelle was spotted arriving at the opening night of "Hell's Kitchen," a musical starring singer Alicia Keys, at The Shubert Theater in New York City.
Michelle wore a high braided ponytail that cascaded down to her waist. The phenomenal look was set off by big, gold chunky earrings and a sleek black outfit, proving that no matter what she does, Michelle isn't playing by the rules anymore.
The magic in Michelle's style since leaving the White House is that you never know what she's going to do next. However, you can be sure of one thing: she's going to look phenomenal.