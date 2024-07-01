Michelle Obama's Stunning Hair Transformation

Michelle Obama isn't just a former first lady of the United States; she's a bona fide icon. As the wife of Barack Obama, Michelle was and continues to be an incredibly prominent public figure. Her husband, of course, made history when he became the first Black president in 2008; Michelle also made history as the first Black first lady. The lawyer and published author didn't rest on her laurels when her husband was in office. Rather, she used her platform to promote healthy eating habits for school-aged kids and lent her support to military families.

As if her resume wasn't impressive enough, Michelle also happens to be a tastemaker. Her sartorial moves have made waves — in a good way — both while she was in the White House and in the years that followed. Not only is her sense of style enough to turn heads, but her hair evolution has been a true testament to how personality can shine through when we use our crowning glory to our advantage.

Michelle has sported numerous styles over the years, from short, sleek and voluminous bobs to braids, high ponytails, and more. It's always a pleasure to see what 'do she rocks next, so let's take a look (and pay homage) to her incredible evolution.