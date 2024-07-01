Details About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Divorce From Perry Greene
Majorie Taylor Greene is a Republican U.S. Representative from Georgia who is known for her staunch support of Trump, promoting conspiracy theories, and feuding with other politicians. However, in late 2022, the congresswoman was in the press for a more personal matter: getting divorced from her husband of 27 years, Perry Greene. The couple met while attending the University of Georgia and were married in 1995. They had three children together, who were all adults at the time of their divorce.
According to documents originally obtained by TMZ, Perry filed for divorce in Floyd County, Georgia, in September, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Despite the harsh wording, both parties released statements suggesting an amicable split and continued support for one another.
Marjorie's read, in part, "Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it," adding "Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom" (via The Cut). Perry shared a similar sentiment, telling The Hill, "Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship."
However, it's possible the divorce was not as rosy as the former couple made it seem.
The Greene's were concerned about privacy during their divorce
During the divorce proceedings Perry Greene's attorney, Allen F. Harris filed a motion to have all future filings in the case sealed by a judge, and prevent anyone from sharing details of the case with the public. Harris claimed the request was "because the parties' significant privacy interest in sealing the records outweighs the public's minuscule interest in access to said documents" (via Chattanooga Times Free Press).
However, only a week later Perry's attorney rescinded the request. Some experts believe this could have been an intentional tactic. Celebrity attorney Peter Walzer told The Daily Beast: "Being cynical and being a divorce lawyer I would say, he wants to get a better deal by saying, 'Hey if you don't do it my way, I will go to court and everybody will know about our private lives." Some details that Marjorie might have wanted to keep under wraps could have pertained to her 2012 petition for divorce from Perry — the same year she allegedly had an affair with a gym manager named Justin Tway, and another with Craig Ivey, a so-called tantric sex guru. Despite the speed bump, Perry and Marjorie were able to reconcile and remained married for another decade.
Others believe that Perry's withdrawal was for a far less salacious reason: nobody really cares. Georgia attorney Floyd Farless told the Chattanooga Free Times Press, "I don't see it to be that high profile divorce case ... Politicians get divorced all the time."
Marjorie Taylor Greene is now one-half of 'MAGA America's Favorite Couple'
Following her divorce from Perry Greene, Marjorie Taylor Greene began dating Brian Glenn, the director of programming for Right Side Broadcasting Network and right-wing news anchor. The couple have clearly bonded over their support of Trump and frequently post pictures together on social media, often attending conservative events.
Majorie and Glenn's relationship came under scrutiny in May 2023 when a video of Glenn dressed in drag from his days as an anchor WFAA TV Dallas reemerged online. Glenn's attire, which included pantyhose, heels, and a wig, was part of promotional coverage for a theatre production. Marjorie happily shared the video on X, formerly Twitter (an account that has been repeatedly banned for spreading misinformation). However, much of the public called out the irony in her post as the congresswoman has been repeatedly outspoken against drag culture.
There is another potential hiccup for the couple. In October 2023, Glenn posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding a jewish flag, with a caption that read, "I proudly stand with my Jewish friends and the nation of Israel. Period." These ideals may be in conflict with Marjorie's beliefs, as she has previously promoted antisemetic content, including sharing a video on Facebook touting the conspiracy theory that the Jewish community plans to replace the white population through mass immigration.
Only time will tell if Marjorie will be able to make this relationship work.