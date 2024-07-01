Details About Marjorie Taylor Greene's Divorce From Perry Greene

Majorie Taylor Greene is a Republican U.S. Representative from Georgia who is known for her staunch support of Trump, promoting conspiracy theories, and feuding with other politicians. However, in late 2022, the congresswoman was in the press for a more personal matter: getting divorced from her husband of 27 years, Perry Greene. The couple met while attending the University of Georgia and were married in 1995. They had three children together, who were all adults at the time of their divorce.

According to documents originally obtained by TMZ, Perry filed for divorce in Floyd County, Georgia, in September, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Despite the harsh wording, both parties released statements suggesting an amicable split and continued support for one another.

Marjorie's read, in part, "Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it," adding "Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom" (via The Cut). Perry shared a similar sentiment, telling The Hill, "Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship."

However, it's possible the divorce was not as rosy as the former couple made it seem.