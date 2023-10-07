How Lauren Boebert's Feud With Marjorie Taylor Greene Went From Political To Personal

Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene have both earned reputations for their tempestuous presence on and off Capitol Hill since being elected to the House in 2020, from Boebert's outbursts during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Greene's false claims about the Highland Park shooter. But now, the boat appears rockier than ever as the two conservative congresswomen turn their explosive attitudes against each other.

Against the backdrop of an already intensely divided Congress, the two conservative politicians' discrepancies have escalated from closed-door disagreements to shouting profanity on the House floor. In a June 2023 House meeting, Greene accused Boebert of plagiarizing the Georgia representative's articles of impeachment, saying, "You've been nothing but a little b**** to me." The tense exchange was captured on C-SPAN cameras and first reported by The Daily Beast.

Less than a month later, Greene was ousted from the House Freedom Caucus, of which Boebert was also a member, adding to a long list of growing tensions between the two women.