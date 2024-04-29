Witty Michelle Obama Moments We'll Never Forget

One of Michelle Obama's most memorable witty moments has to be when she delivered the iconic "Bye, Felicia" line while discussing her husband Barack Obama's predecessor, Donald Trump, moving into the White House. The super sassy moment went down when the former first lady appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in 2018. Jimmy Fallon showed a photo of herself and her husband waving at the door of Air Force One the day they left 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

"Can you just walk me through...," Fallon began, but before he could finish his sentence, Obama made it very clear what she was thinking that day. "Bye, Felicia!" she quickly stated, which saw Fallon (and the whole audience at the NBC late night show) burst into laughter. Obama also had a cheeky laugh at her own comment, to which Fallon, after composing himself, asked, "Is that what was going through your mind?" She replied, "A lot was going on that day," before sarcastically adding, "That was a day."

For those unfamiliar with the "Bye, Felicia" quote, it's actually from the 1995 movie "Friday." The line is uttered by Craig, played by Ice Cube, who says it to a girl named Felicia who no one wants to be around. The term gained popularity online a few years after that, and is considered a sassy remark said when someone is leaving behind a situation or person they don't care all that much about.