Donald Trump Accidentally Confirms He's So Self-Conscious About His Weight At 2024 Debate

The first presidential debate of 2024, between President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump — the presumed candidates for their respective parties come November — took place on June 27 on CNN and, by all accounts, it was an underwhelming affair. Neither Biden nor Trump made a significant impression on those watching at home, although the controversial politician seemed to perform slightly better according to certain quarters. The current commander-in-chief was widely criticized for mumbling and appearing confused when trying to answer relatively simple questions while his opponent stuck to the usual Trumpian playbook by making typically wild and easily disproven claims about how impressive his own White House tenure was.

However, Biden seemed to be taking a page out of his opponent's book at one point (or maybe the president was getting his own back following Trump's immature debate day dig against Biden, which was as low-brow as it gets) with a decidedly personal jab about the former "Apprentice" host's weight. During an increasingly tedious back and forth about their respective golf skills, Biden quipped that he'd be glad to play against Trump as long as he promised to lug his own equipment around, sarcastically asking, "Can you do it?" (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

Naturally, the famously thin-skinned Republican wasn't best pleased, especially since Biden also called him out earlier in their argument for supposedly lying about his weight and height on multiple occasions, with a visibly irritated Trump downplaying it as fake news. In response to Biden's continued poking, Trump declared, "Let's not act like children" to which the president replied simply: "You are a child."

