Trump's Immature Debate Day Dig Against Biden Is As Low-Brow As It Gets
The 2024 debates between sitting President Joe Biden and his Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, have promised to be as chaotic and full of mudslinging as their match-ups four years prior. The night before the first debate of the 2024 election, Trump delivered on this promise with a particularly low-brow, anti-Biden spoof commercial.
The short clip posted to the ex-POTUS' Instagram account on June 26 is a mock advertisement for a sleep-aid called "Bidenica," leaving no room for doubt that the fake commercial is about Trump's opponent. (Although, if there were any doubts, the "Made from 100% Joe Biden press conference" tag a few seconds into the video cleared that up pretty quickly.)
Just like a regular medication ad, the clip featured soothing piano music playing behind clips of snoozing people on the couch, at their desk, in bed, and so on. Not wasting any second of screen time, every "warning" and "side effect" displayed across the bottom of the screen in small, white text was a derogatory dig at Biden, from "Do not climb stairs" (referencing Biden falling up the steps of Air Force One) to "BIDENICA has been known to cause aggressions in canines" (a jab at the former first dog, Major). And it didn't stop there.
The fake Biden ad is not the first cringey attack from either camp
As snippets of people sleeping to President Joe Biden's press conferences play in the fake ad posted by Donald Trump, the text at the bottom of the screen adds even more below-the-belt blows toward the sitting POTUS. From a warning to tell one's doctor if they've accepted Ukrainian or Chinese bribes in the last 15 years to listing "speaking gibberish" as a possible side effect, not even Biden's children were safe from the spoof.
"In clinical trials, 93 out of 100 children taking BIDENICA developed mild-to-severe affluenza and a very, very expensive cocaine habit," the screen reads at one point, a clear reference to Hunter Biden's battle with addiction. One commercial actor laments over not being able to sleep because of the Keystone Pipeline. And if that wasn't on-the-nose enough, the on-screen narrator then says: "Warning: People who have used BIDENICA have experienced rampant lying and an inability to secure the Southern border."
Unfortunately, this is not the first awkwardly cringey attack the candidates have lobbed at one another ahead of the debate. During his first debate challenge to Trump, Biden hit below the belt with a swipe at Trump's legal turmoil, poking fun at scheduling the debate around Trump's court proceedings. Biden ended his social media video with, "Make my day, pal," to which Trump replied, "Let's get ready to Rumble!!!" We're not sure if we should be entertained or embarrassed.