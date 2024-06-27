Trump's Immature Debate Day Dig Against Biden Is As Low-Brow As It Gets

The 2024 debates between sitting President Joe Biden and his Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, have promised to be as chaotic and full of mudslinging as their match-ups four years prior. The night before the first debate of the 2024 election, Trump delivered on this promise with a particularly low-brow, anti-Biden spoof commercial.

The short clip posted to the ex-POTUS' Instagram account on June 26 is a mock advertisement for a sleep-aid called "Bidenica," leaving no room for doubt that the fake commercial is about Trump's opponent. (Although, if there were any doubts, the "Made from 100% Joe Biden press conference" tag a few seconds into the video cleared that up pretty quickly.)

Just like a regular medication ad, the clip featured soothing piano music playing behind clips of snoozing people on the couch, at their desk, in bed, and so on. Not wasting any second of screen time, every "warning" and "side effect" displayed across the bottom of the screen in small, white text was a derogatory dig at Biden, from "Do not climb stairs" (referencing Biden falling up the steps of Air Force One) to "BIDENICA has been known to cause aggressions in canines" (a jab at the former first dog, Major). And it didn't stop there.

