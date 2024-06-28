CNN Gets Blasted For This Big Debate Decision
There was so much to take in during the presidential debate between current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on June 27. From the candidates' messy hair that may have proven it was past their bedtime to Biden's surprise guest that hit Trump right where it hurt, the whole night raised a lot of eyebrows and a lot of questions, including for CNN.
While Biden and Trump bickered over their golf scores in front of the cameras, there was even more discontent happening behind the scenes. Presidential and vice presidential debates have been sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates since 1988, allowing TV stations, newspapers, radio stations, and other media outlets to present the conversations to their audiences. Biden, however, decided against participating in the Commission's debates, and opened the floor to other sponsors. CNN accepted, and the June 27 debate was solely hosted by the news network.
In addition to having their logo splattered on and behind the podiums, CNN required everyone who shared the debate's video feed to keep the CNN "bug" logo at the bottom of the screen. But the branding wasn't what triggered the most backlash against CNN. The network also had a list of rules other outlets blasted as being unfair, both to them and to the public. Reporters were prevented from being in the actual debate room and were assigned to a separate location. They were also prevented from commenting during the debate, even for purposes of fact-checking.
Reporters were banned from the debate studio
The first presidential debate between potential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump took place in Atlanta, Georgia. While Georgia is a swing state, the reasoning behind the location had more to do with the debate's host — that's where CNN's main offices are located. The debate stage was erected in a studio at the network's Techwood campus.
The debate was not open to the public nor reporters. CNN regulars Dana Bash and Jake Tapper moderated the Biden-Trump debate, and a few photographers were permitted to capture still photos, but all other journalists were relegated to the CNN Spin Room, located across the street.
The White House Correspondents' Association was not happy, and after weeks of trying to gain entry, after receiving approval from both Biden and Trump, released a statement the morning of the event as a last-ditch effort. "A pool reporter is there to observe what is said and done when microphones are off or when either candidate is not seen on camera but may speak, gesture, move, or engage in some way," association president Kelly O'Donnell declared. The association urged CNN to reconsider their access, "to witness the debate in full for the sake of the news cycle, for history and mostly importantly for the American people." In addition, editors from The New York Times, The Associated Press, The Washington Post, and Bloomberg also sent CNN a letter asking to be allowed in the debate room. CNN rejected everyone.
CNN wouldn't let anyone comment on screen during the debate
In addition to not being allowed inside the studio where the debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump took place on June 27, reporters were given strict rules about how they could broadcast the feed supplied by CNN. They were not allowed to interrupt with their own commentary, or to show a split screen of the CNN feed with their own network. The biggest downside of this, as noted by multiple media outlets and the public, was that there was no one to fact-check the candidates as they were speaking.
"The absence of real-time fact checking is the biggest failure of this debate," Anthony Coley, an NBC News, MSNBC, and CNBC contributor, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. And it was sorely needed — after the debate, CNN reported Trump made over 30 false claims and Biden at least nine.
In what appeared to be an effort to keep the program streamlined, moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash stuck to asking questions only. David Chalian, CNN's vice president and political director, told the Associated Press in advance of the debate, "Obviously, if there is some egregious fact that needs to be checked or the record needs to be made clear, Jake and Dana can do that," he said. "But that's not their role. They are not here to participate in this debate." Despite the rampant falsehoods, neither moderator felt compelled to say anything to either candidate.