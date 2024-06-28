CNN Gets Blasted For This Big Debate Decision

There was so much to take in during the presidential debate between current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on June 27. From the candidates' messy hair that may have proven it was past their bedtime to Biden's surprise guest that hit Trump right where it hurt, the whole night raised a lot of eyebrows and a lot of questions, including for CNN.

While Biden and Trump bickered over their golf scores in front of the cameras, there was even more discontent happening behind the scenes. Presidential and vice presidential debates have been sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates since 1988, allowing TV stations, newspapers, radio stations, and other media outlets to present the conversations to their audiences. Biden, however, decided against participating in the Commission's debates, and opened the floor to other sponsors. CNN accepted, and the June 27 debate was solely hosted by the news network.

In addition to having their logo splattered on and behind the podiums, CNN required everyone who shared the debate's video feed to keep the CNN "bug" logo at the bottom of the screen. But the branding wasn't what triggered the most backlash against CNN. The network also had a list of rules other outlets blasted as being unfair, both to them and to the public. Reporters were prevented from being in the actual debate room and were assigned to a separate location. They were also prevented from commenting during the debate, even for purposes of fact-checking.

