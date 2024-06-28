Trump & Biden's Messy Hairstyles At 2024 Debate Prove It's Past Their Bedtime
The first presidential debate officially kicked off on June 27 at CNN's Atlanta studios. And in an unforeseen turn of events, the lead candidates' hairstyles are providing a bit of entertainment of their own.
Donald Trump's hair is usually the star of the show, and this night was no different. The leading Republican candidate appears to have used a bit too much spray tan resulting in an oddly square do-over. Trump has proven, once again, that his 70s are his worst hair decade. The uneven color, weird shape, and wispiness at certain angles prove that age is definitely catching up to Trump's blonde hair.
On the other hand, Joe Biden seems to be clinging to memories of what once was with a sad-looking combover that has made it much clearer that he barely has any hair. Both men seem determined to prove their youth, but their weird hairdos only serve to remind us that they might be a bit too old for the role they are desperately vying for.
Many Americans are convinced that Joe Biden and Donald Trump are too old for president
Despite the underlying drama surrounding Donald Trump's run for president amid his previous election loss and multiple legal battles, there seems to be a bigger election issue brewing. Trump, who turned 78 on June 14, is only slightly younger than Joe Biden, who will turn 82 in November 2024.
Understandably, many Americans have taken to social media to air their grievances with the ages of both leading candidates. "I can't believe these two are running for presidency again," one X user posted. Others have posted about both men's advancing ages. Another person tweeted, "When the next Presidential term ends, Biden will be 86 and Trump will be 82. There is no age debate between the two of them. Period. We need younger leaders."
Unfortunately, despite the worries about Trump and Biden's ages, it is highly likely that they will be the nominees for their respective parties. Americans will have to choose between the popular Democratic and conservative parties, or vote for an independent candidate. Either way, Trump's immature and low-brow humor debate dig at Biden shows it's going to be a long couple of months until the November election.