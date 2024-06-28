Trump & Biden's Messy Hairstyles At 2024 Debate Prove It's Past Their Bedtime

The first presidential debate officially kicked off on June 27 at CNN's Atlanta studios. And in an unforeseen turn of events, the lead candidates' hairstyles are providing a bit of entertainment of their own.

Donald Trump's hair is usually the star of the show, and this night was no different. The leading Republican candidate appears to have used a bit too much spray tan resulting in an oddly square do-over. Trump has proven, once again, that his 70s are his worst hair decade. The uneven color, weird shape, and wispiness at certain angles prove that age is definitely catching up to Trump's blonde hair.

On the other hand, Joe Biden seems to be clinging to memories of what once was with a sad-looking combover that has made it much clearer that he barely has any hair. Both men seem determined to prove their youth, but their weird hairdos only serve to remind us that they might be a bit too old for the role they are desperately vying for.

