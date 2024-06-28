Where Is Melania At The 2024 Debate? Trump's Embarrassment Is In Plain Sight

In the wake of Melania Trump's absence from Donald Trump's criminal fraud trial and her distance from the campaign trail, the former first lady has ditched Donald once again — this time at the first presidential debate. Just before 6 p.m. EDT on June 27, Donald arrived in Atlanta, Georgia to prepare for his debate against President Joe Biden. When he stepped off the plane, Melania was notably not by his side. Her latest in a string of noteworthy absences prompted "Where's Melania" to trend on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Melania's failure to support her husband in person during important moments has become commonplace throughout this election season. However, steering clear of the debate seems to speak volumes, especially considering Donald's statement that the public would be seeing her on the campaign trail, per The Hill. "She's going to be out a lot," he said.

Instead, she seems to be providing even more evidence that she wants no part of Donald's 2024 campaign. Author and journalist Kate Andersen Brower told Axios, "She's distancing herself even more from her husband and from the Washington social/political scene," adding that "she clearly hated being in Washington." This latest move may be proof that doesn't want the role of first lady back, whether Donald wins or not.

