Lip Reader Tells Us What Trump Muttered During Fight With Biden Over Service Members

The first 2024 debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump was a bit of a nightmare for all parties involved. The politicians bickered and made fools of themselves while many Americans watching couldn't help but think, "These two are our options?" One interesting moment occurred when Biden brought up Trump's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, and the List spoke to a body language expert on the meaning of Trump's reaction. At another point in the debate, Biden highlighted Trump's refusal to attend a war memorial for fallen soldiers. In a clip from the debate shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Biden referenced his late son Beau when he said, "[Trump] was standing with a four-star general and he told him, he said, 'I don't wanna go in there because they're a bunch of losers and suckers.' My son was not a loser, was not a sucker. You're the sucker. You're the loser."

While Biden was talking, Trump's mouth moved and he shook his head, but with his mic cut off, viewers didn't know what he said. Lip reader Nicola Hickling gave us some insight into Trump's reaction. According to her, Trump muttered, "Did I?"

"You're sucker and you're the loser" JOE BIDEN JUST CALLED TRUMP A SUCKER 😭😭pic.twitter.com/hlgzosRzzd — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) June 28, 2024

Biden didn't just pull the example out of thin air. The fiery exchange referenced a story that broke in The Atlantic in September 2020. According to the report, then-President Trump canceled a 2018 visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in France. President Biden clearly didn't forget the reason why.

