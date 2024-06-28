Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump's Smirk After Biden's Dig On Melania And Barron Speaks Volumes

On June 27, 2024, President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump locked horns in their first presidential debate of the year, which was broadcast on CNN. Naturally, it seemed to be past both of their bedtimes, due to the candidates' messy appearances and advanced ages. The debate notably came just a few weeks after Donald's guilty verdict in his hush money trial but the online cries to "LOCK HIM UP!" didn't deter the controversial politician from showing up. At the event, Biden brought up plenty of details about the alleged affair between Donald and adult film star Stormy Daniels which incited the 34 counts of fraud to which he was ultimately found guilty.

The affair is believed to have happened shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to the couple's only child, Barron Trump. In one excerpt of the debate shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Biden listed several examples of the former president's misconduct over the years, including, "Having sex with a porn star, on the night [...] while your wife was pregnant. I mean, what are you talking about? [...] You have the morals of an alley cat."

Joe Biden talks about trump having sex with a porn star. @CNN pic.twitter.com/OGWgXI7IML — Leaking Demos (@Infoinf30563729) June 28, 2024

Despite the incorrect detail about Melania being pregnant at the time instead of having a newborn at home, the scathing dig should have had Donald hanging his head in shame. However, his body language and smirk betrayed a different attitude. The List spoke exclusively with Traci Brown, a fraud-busting body language expert, to figure out the real meaning behind his seemingly low-key response.

