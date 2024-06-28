Body Language Expert Tells Us Trump's Smirk After Biden's Dig On Melania And Barron Speaks Volumes
On June 27, 2024, President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump locked horns in their first presidential debate of the year, which was broadcast on CNN. Naturally, it seemed to be past both of their bedtimes, due to the candidates' messy appearances and advanced ages. The debate notably came just a few weeks after Donald's guilty verdict in his hush money trial but the online cries to "LOCK HIM UP!" didn't deter the controversial politician from showing up. At the event, Biden brought up plenty of details about the alleged affair between Donald and adult film star Stormy Daniels which incited the 34 counts of fraud to which he was ultimately found guilty.
The affair is believed to have happened shortly after Melania Trump gave birth to the couple's only child, Barron Trump. In one excerpt of the debate shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Biden listed several examples of the former president's misconduct over the years, including, "Having sex with a porn star, on the night [...] while your wife was pregnant. I mean, what are you talking about? [...] You have the morals of an alley cat."
Joe Biden talks about trump having sex with a porn star. @CNN pic.twitter.com/OGWgXI7IML
— Leaking Demos (@Infoinf30563729) June 28, 2024
Despite the incorrect detail about Melania being pregnant at the time instead of having a newborn at home, the scathing dig should have had Donald hanging his head in shame. However, his body language and smirk betrayed a different attitude. The List spoke exclusively with Traci Brown, a fraud-busting body language expert, to figure out the real meaning behind his seemingly low-key response.
What did Trump's body language actually mean?
A body language expert previously told us that Donald Trump's slumped shoulders signaled courtroom stress during his hush money trial but during the debate he mostly kept his cool. When Joe Biden criticized his opponent's lack of character, the controversial politician responded by nodding and looking down with a frown on his face. When Biden brought up Stormy Daniels' infidelity allegations, Trump first actively shook his head and then smirked with a little nod. "We are indeed seeing his smirk," fraud-busting body language expert Traci Brown confirmed in an exclusive chat with The List. "Lips closed and wide, eyebrows up. He also shrugs his shoulders. All of this says 'maybe' with a bit of pride. He did shake his head no but it's more important what he ends with."
Brown elaborated on how, while actively hiding something, a person's physicality at the culmination of their response to an accusation reveals the truth beneath the surface. During the hush money trial, Trump denied the alleged affair with Daniels. He also contested it at the very end of the above clip. However, as the body language expert pointed out, "It's telling that he has way more gestures supporting than denying the accusation." Brown also spotted something else that indicates the former president was lying at the debate.
A gesture with Trump's hands was also a big tell
According to body language expert Traci Brown, one motion that Donald Trump made with his hands and arms is a classic hint that he could be dabbling in what the former president would call fake news. "Generally Trump's tell to reveal deception is his accordion gesture," Brown said. "And we saw that during his denial. He's trying to show that everything is under control." But are things really under control for Donald? For instance, he didn't have any public support from his wife Melania Trump, who was not present at the June 2024 debate. And on July 11, 2024, the former "Apprentice" host will receive the sentencing from his guilty conviction in the hush money trial.
Many people took to X to discuss Donald's tendency to lie following the first presidential debate. Political activist Harry Sisson tweeted, "CNN just told it like it is 'Donald Trump broke the fact check machine.' That's right. Every word out of convicted felon Trump's mouth was a lie." Sisson went on to decry the controversial politician as "a complete and utter disgrace." Even President Joe Biden tweeted about Trump's behavior at the debate, noting, "What a bunch of malarkey" and including a link to donate to his re-election campaign. However, he isn't walking away from the debate without receiving criticism too, since we're more worried about Biden than ever.