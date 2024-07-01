Barack Obama's Famous Gum-Chewing Habit Once Sent Trump On An Angry Rant

Despite their title and prestige, U.S. presidents are only human, and as such they're subject to the same quirks as the rest of us. Some commanders-in-chief were a little quirkier than others: For instance, John Quincy Adams used to skinny-dip in the Potomac River, and Calvin Coolidge underwent petroleum jelly scalp massages. Most recently, Donald Trump used a help button on his desk to call for Diet Coke, the drink he was known to consume a dozen times a day, and his love for fast food is legendary. His predecessor, Barack Obama, was more health-conscious in some ways, thanks to his regular workouts and first lady Michelle Obama's addition of a vegetable garden in the White House. But Obama was also a smoker, and though he tried to kick the habit, the substitute he used was just as problematic.

To help wean himself off cigarettes, Obama frequently turned to nicotine gum, which provides enough nicotine to curb cravings. Users chew gum with decreasing levels of nicotine over time, until they can get by without either the cigs or the gum. Useful as it may have been, there were times when Obama drew fire for it. Gum-chewing is considered vulgar in certain countries, such as China, where the former president traveled in 2014 for an economic summit. He was seen with a wad in his mouth when he arrived for a banquet, which led local bloggers to call him an "idler" at the fancy event. Another such breach of etiquette struck Trump himself as revolting.