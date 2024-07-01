Inside Nikki Haley's Feud With Chris Christie

On January 10, 2024, Chris Christie announced that he'd be dropping out of the Republican presidential nomination race, but his withdrawal from the political bout was overshadowed by what he said when he was not on stage.

Per NBC News, Christie had some harsh words for Nikki Haley, saying: "She's going to get smoked — you and I both know it. She's not up to this." He allegedly had some even harsher words for her that weren't caught on a hot mic, with a source telling the news outlet that the former governor was "calling her a joke and saying that she has performed terribly and is not up to the task." These barbs must have felt especially brutal to Haley as she and Christie had been pals for a long time, she revealed in a statement responding to Christie's decision to drop out of the race (via The American Presidency Project).

Chris Christie wasn't particularly contrite for the gaffe,though, publicly or privately. In an interview with "Good Morning America" (via The Hill), Christie called the flub "a complete mistake," but also added that he hadn't apologized to Haley, nor was an apology necessary.

