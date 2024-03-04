How Nikki Haley Turned One Of Her Biggest Controversies Into A Joke On SNL

What's even better than apologizing for controversial statements made on a global stage? If you were to ask the likes of Shane Gillis, Woody Harrelson, Dave Chapelle, and even Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, the answer might be: making fun of yourself during a "Saturday Night Live" cold open. Haley adopted this pie-on-the-face technique in a February 2024 episode of "SNL," during which she poked fun at one of her own controversies from months prior.

In December 2023, Haley was speaking at a New Hampshire town hall event when she entered a tense back-and-forth with an attendee who asked the former governor what she believed to be the cause of the Civil War. Haley's response touched on states' rights, individual rights, and economic freedom but notably lacked any mention of slavery, drawing criticism from many including the hosts of "The View," who called Haley out over her controversial comments.

The February 3, 2024, episode of "SNL" opened with a mock town hall meeting, with Haley making a stunning transformation from politician to "SNL" studio audience plant. Posing as a town hall attendee, the punchline eventually swings toward Haley's previous gaffe in December — and this time, Haley was prepared with a better answer than before.